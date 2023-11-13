TrueCar Inc (TRUE) Returns to Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth in Q3 2023

Company surpasses guidance, achieves positive adjusted EBITDA a quarter earlier than anticipated

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • TrueCar Inc (TRUE) reports a return to year-over-year revenue growth for the first time in nine quarters
  • Company achieves positive adjusted EBITDA a quarter earlier than originally indicated in previous guidance
  • TrueCar Inc (TRUE) is focused on enabling transactions for both consumers and dealers, setting it apart from competition
  • Company reiterates expectation of returning to double-digit year-over-year revenue growth and breakeven or positive adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2023
Article's Main Image

TrueCar Inc (TRUE, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on November 6, 2023, revealing a return to year-over-year revenue growth for the first time in nine quarters. The company also achieved positive adjusted EBITDA a quarter earlier than originally indicated in its previous guidance.

Company Performance and Challenges

TrueCar Inc (TRUE, Financial) reported a revenue of $41.1 million, up 5.4% year over year and up 4.7% sequentially. The company's net loss for Q3 2023 was $7.9 million, inclusive of charges associated with the realignment of the company’s leadership structure. This is a significant improvement from the net loss of $77.1 million in Q3 2022, which included a one-time goodwill impairment charge of $59.8 million.

The company's traffic increased to 8.1 million from 7.6 million in Q3 2022. However, the number of dealers decreased slightly to 11,503 from 11,972 in Q3 2022. The company sold 83,000 units, up from 82,000 units in Q3 2022, and monetization per unit increased to $495 from $473 in Q3 2022.

Financial Achievements

TrueCar Inc (TRUE, Financial) reported a positive adjusted EBITDA of $0.8 million, a significant improvement from the negative $8.7 million in Q3 2022. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $145.5 million, down from $193.0 million in Q3 2022.

Future Outlook

TrueCar Inc (TRUE, Financial) is focused on enabling transactions for both consumers and dealers, setting it apart from competition. The company has established three-year aspirational goals, aiming to achieve in excess of $300 million annual revenue and greater than 10% free cash flow by the end of 2026.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the company reiterated its expectation of returning to double-digit year-over-year revenue growth and breakeven or positive adjusted EBITDA. The company believes that the macroeconomic environment is turning in its favor, and it is well-positioned to execute its strategy and reshape the car buying experience.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from TrueCar Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.