Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results and Operational Updates

Company on track for first NDA submission in a gynecologic malignancy in 2026 with a cash balance of $517 million

Author's Avatar
60 minutes ago
Summary
  • Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) reports a cash balance of $517 million as of September 30, 2023, with a projected cash runway into 2026.
  • The company's azenosertib programs are on track for the first NDA submission in a gynecologic malignancy in 2026.
  • Research and Development expenses for Q3 2023 were $46.8 million, compared to $42.2 million for Q3 2022.
  • General and Administrative expenses for Q3 2023 were $16.0 million, compared to $12.0 million for Q3 2022.
Article's Main Image

On November 6, 2023, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL, Financial), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a cash balance of $517 million and is on track for the first NDA submission in a gynecologic malignancy in 2026.

Company Performance and Challenges

Zentalis is executing a fast-to-market strategy for its potentially first-in-class and best-in-class WEE1 inhibitor, azenosertib. The company is also laying the groundwork for the franchise opportunity it sees for azenosertib across multiple tumor types. The company's Chief Translational Officer, Mark Lackner, Ph.D., is set to succeed Co-Founder, Kevin Bunker, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer.

Financial Achievements

The company reported a cash balance of $517 million as of September 30, 2023, with a projected cash runway into 2026. Research and Development expenses for the quarter were $46.8 million, compared to $42.2 million for the same quarter in 2022. General and Administrative expenses for the quarter were $16.0 million, compared to $12.0 million during the same quarter in 2022.

Income Statement, Balance Sheet, and Cash Flow Statement Details

The company reported a net loss of $55.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to a net loss of $54.5 million for the same period in 2022. As of September 30, 2023, Zentalis had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $516.6 million. The company believes that its existing cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of September 30, 2023, will be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2026.

Company's Performance Analysis

Zentalis continues to show promising results with its azenosertib programs, demonstrating encouraging monotherapy anti-tumor activity, safety, and tolerability in both ovarian cancer and uterine serous carcinoma. The company is on track to submit its first New Drug Application (NDA) for azenosertib in a gynecologic malignancy in 2026.

Other Pertinent Details

The company announced that Mark Lackner, Ph.D., Chief Translational Officer, Head of Biomarker Strategy, will succeed co-founder, Kevin Bunker, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer at the end of the year. Dr. Bunker will continue his service to the company as an advisor following the transition.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.