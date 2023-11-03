On November 3, 2023, Maarten Wensveen, the Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Cimpress PLC (CMPR, Financial), sold 2,348 shares of the company. This move has sparked interest among investors and analysts alike, as insider trading activities often provide valuable insights into a company's prospects.

But who is Maarten Wensveen? Wensveen is a seasoned executive with a strong background in technology. As the Chief Technology Officer of Cimpress, he is responsible for overseeing the company's technological advancements and ensuring that they align with the company's strategic goals. His decision to sell a portion of his holdings in the company is therefore noteworthy.

Cimpress PLC is a strategic partner to businesses around the world, providing customized print, promotional products, packaging, signage, and digital marketing services. The company leverages its proprietary technology to aggregate and optimize the supply chain and workflow for print and digital marketing products. With operations in North America, South America, Europe, and Australia, Cimpress serves customers in more than 130 countries.

Over the past year, Maarten Wensveen has sold 2,348 shares in total and purchased 0 shares in total. This recent sale represents a significant portion of his transactions over the past year.

The insider transaction history for Cimpress PLC shows that there have been 2 insiders buys in total over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been 10 insider sells over the same timeframe. This trend suggests a more bearish sentiment among insiders.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Cimpress PLC were trading for $61 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $1.635 billion.

With a price of $61 and a GuruFocus Value of $69.81, Cimpress PLC has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87. This means the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent sale by Maarten Wensveen, coupled with the overall insider selling trend at Cimpress PLC, may raise some concerns among investors. However, the stock's modest undervaluation based on its GF Value suggests that it may still hold potential for value investors. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

