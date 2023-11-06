Bill Ackman Boosts Stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc

On November 6, 2023, renowned investor Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) increased his stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (HHH, Financial), a leading real estate company in the USA. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, Ackman's investment philosophy, and the financial health of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction saw Ackman add 119,370 shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc to his portfolio, at a trade price of $71.92 per share. This addition resulted in a 0.08% increase in Ackman's portfolio and raised his current position in the company to 11.83%. As of the transaction date, Ackman holds a total of 17,800,655 shares in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, representing 35.53% of his holdings in the traded stock.

Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio), the co-investment manager for hedge-fund group Gotham Partners LP, established Pershing Square in November 2003 with $54 million raised from three investors. Ackman is an activist investor who focuses on buying common stocks of public companies at a discount and pushing for changes to realize their values. His portfolio comprises eight stocks, with a total equity of $10.82 billion. His top holdings include Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG, Financial), Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (HHH, Financial), Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT, Financial), Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW, Financial), and Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR, Financial). The majority of his investments are in the Consumer Cyclical and Communication Services sectors.

Overview of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, which went public on November 5, 2010, owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate throughout the USA. The company's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, making it one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. With a current market capitalization of $3.6 billion, the company's stock is fairly valued at a price of $71.93, with a PE percentage of 29.85 and a GF Value of $74.41.

Analysis of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc's Financials

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc has a GF Score of 74/100, indicating a likely average performance. The company's financial strength is ranked 3/10, while its profitability rank and growth rank stand at 6/10 and 5/10, respectively. The company's interest coverage is 2.19, and its Altman Z score is 0.77. Its Piotroski F-Score is 5, indicating a stable financial situation.

Other Gurus' Investments in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc

Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) is not the only guru investing in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. Other notable investors include Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, Donald Smith & Co, and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio).

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent addition of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc shares to his portfolio reflects his confidence in the company's potential. With a solid GF Score and a stable financial situation, Howard Hughes Holdings Inc presents an attractive investment opportunity. However, as with any investment, it's crucial for investors to conduct their own due diligence before making a decision.

