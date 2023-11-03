Insider Sell: Group President, Delivery Marc Krug Sells 6000 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare Inc

On November 3, 2023, Marc Krug, Group President, Delivery of Cross Country Healthcare Inc (CCRN, Financial), sold 6000 shares of the company. This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 6000 shares and purchased none.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc is a leading provider of healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions. The company offers a comprehensive suite of staffing and workforce solutions that include managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, staffing for both healthcare and non-healthcare professions, and more.

The insider's decision to sell shares can have various implications. It could be a personal financial decision, or it could indicate the insider's perspective on the company's future prospects. In this case, the insider has not made any purchases over the past year, which could suggest a lack of confidence in the company's stock performance.

The insider transaction history for Cross Country Healthcare Inc shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 3 insider sells and 0 insider buys in total. This could potentially indicate a bearish sentiment among insiders.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Cross Country Healthcare Inc were trading for $19.91 each, giving the stock a market cap of $659.746 million. The price-earnings ratio is 5.54, significantly lower than the industry median of 26.87 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This could suggest that the stock is undervalued.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance, Cross Country Healthcare Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued.

In conclusion, the insider's decision to sell shares of Cross Country Healthcare Inc could be seen as a bearish signal, especially considering the lack of insider buys over the past year. However, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued according to the GuruFocus Value, which could present an opportunity for investors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
