Director Michael Marberry Buys 3,786 Shares of American Water Works Co Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On November 6, 2023, Michael Marberry, a director at American Water Works Co Inc (AWK, Financial), purchased 3,786 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying can often be a positive indicator for the company's future performance.

American Water Works Co Inc is a public utility company that operates in the United States and Canada. The company is primarily involved in the provision of water and wastewater services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It is the largest and most geographically diverse publicly traded water and wastewater utility company in the U.S.

Insider buying refers to when a director, executive, or any person with access to key company information purchases shares of that company's stock. Such transactions are closely monitored as they can provide valuable insights into the company's performance and the insiders' confidence in the business.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 5,186 shares and has not sold any shares. This recent purchase further strengthens the insider's position in the company.

1721770020834439168.png

The insider transaction history for American Water Works Co Inc shows a total of 3 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells recorded over the same timeframe. This trend suggests a positive sentiment among the company's insiders.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of American Water Works Co Inc were trading at $130.2 each, giving the company a market cap of $24.84 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 26.63, which is higher than the industry median of 14.96 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

1721770041260699648.png

With a price of $130.2 and a GuruFocus Value of $156.99, American Water Works Co Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83. This suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at American Water Works Co Inc, coupled with the company's valuation metrics, suggests a positive outlook for the company's stock. However, investors should always conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.