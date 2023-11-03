Director Michele Vion Sells 14,426 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp

On November 3, 2023, Michele Vion, a director at ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP, Financial), sold 14,426 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend, as over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 35,426 shares and purchased none.

ProPetro Holding Corp is a leading oilfield services company that provides hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services to leading upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. The company operates in one of the most active and prolific oil basins in the United States, the Permian Basin.

The insider's recent sell has raised questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. To understand the implications of this move, it's essential to analyze the insider buy/sell trends and their relationship with the stock price.

1721770022235336704.png

The insider transaction history for ProPetro Holding Corp shows a clear trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 11 insider sells and only 1 insider buy during this period. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they expect the stock price to decrease in the future.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of ProPetro Holding Corp were trading at $10.48, giving the company a market cap of $1.082 billion. The price-earnings ratio was 11.98, higher than both the industry median of 9.05 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued compared to its earnings.

1721770043114582016.png

However, according to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, ProPetro Holding Corp is modestly undervalued. With a price of $10.48 and a GuruFocus Value of $12.82, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell and the higher price-earnings ratio may raise concerns, the GuruFocus Value suggests that ProPetro Holding Corp is still undervalued. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's future performance and any further insider transactions to make informed decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

