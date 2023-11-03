Director Julie Persily Sells 20,000 Shares of Seacor Marine Holdings Inc (SMHI)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On November 3, 2023, Julie Persily, a director at Seacor Marine Holdings Inc (SMHI, Financial), sold 20,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 20,000 shares and made no purchases.

Seacor Marine Holdings Inc is a company that provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company operates a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations. They also handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed.

The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. To understand this better, let's delve into the company's insider trends and valuation.

Insider Trends

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys at Seacor Marine Holdings Inc. However, there have been 12 insider sells, including the recent one by the insider. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

1721770280348610560.png

The absence of insider buys and the presence of multiple insider sells could be a signal that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company do not see the stock as undervalued. However, it's also important to note that insiders might sell shares for reasons unrelated to their outlook on the company, such as personal financial needs.

Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Seacor Marine Holdings Inc were trading at $13.45, giving the company a market cap of $369.097 million.

The GuruFocus Value of the stock is $8.87, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.52. This suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The following image provides a visual representation of this valuation:

1721770297515896832.png

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell, coupled with the stock's overvaluation, might be a signal for investors to exercise caution. However, it's always important to consider the broader market context and other fundamental factors before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.