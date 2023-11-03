On November 3, 2023, Julie Persily, a director at Seacor Marine Holdings Inc (SMHI, Financial), sold 20,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 20,000 shares and made no purchases.

Seacor Marine Holdings Inc is a company that provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company operates a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations. They also handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed.

The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. To understand this better, let's delve into the company's insider trends and valuation.

Insider Trends

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys at Seacor Marine Holdings Inc. However, there have been 12 insider sells, including the recent one by the insider. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

The absence of insider buys and the presence of multiple insider sells could be a signal that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company do not see the stock as undervalued. However, it's also important to note that insiders might sell shares for reasons unrelated to their outlook on the company, such as personal financial needs.

Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Seacor Marine Holdings Inc were trading at $13.45, giving the company a market cap of $369.097 million.

The GuruFocus Value of the stock is $8.87, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.52. This suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The following image provides a visual representation of this valuation:

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell, coupled with the stock's overvaluation, might be a signal for investors to exercise caution. However, it's always important to consider the broader market context and other fundamental factors before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.