Fund 1 Investments, LLC Boosts Stake in Tile Shop Holdings Inc

On November 6, 2023, Fund 1 Investments, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, significantly increased its holdings in Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTSH, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the involved parties, and the potential implications for value investors.

Details of the Transaction

Fund 1 Investments, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) added 253,389 shares of Tile Shop Holdings Inc to its portfolio, bringing its total holdings to 4,708,936 shares. The transaction, executed at a price of $5.22 per share, had a 0.54% impact on the firm's portfolio. Following the transaction, Fund 1 Investments, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) now holds 10.07% of its portfolio in TTSH, representing 10.57% of the company's total shares.

Based in Rincon, Puerto Rico, Fund 1 Investments, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) is a renowned investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm currently holds 66 stocks, with a total equity of $243 million. Its top holdings include Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), Children's Place Inc (PLCE, Financial), Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTSH, Financial), Tilly's Inc (TLYS, Financial), and J.Jill Inc (JILL, Financial). The firm's investment strategy primarily focuses on the Consumer Cyclical and Consumer Defensive sectors.

Overview of Tile Shop Holdings Inc

Tile Shop Holdings Inc, a specialty retailer based in the USA, offers a wide range of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories. The company also manufactures its setting and maintenance materials. Its primary market includes consumers, contractors, designers, and home builders. As of November 7, 2023, the company has a market capitalization of $240.021 million and a stock price of $5.39. The company's GF-Score is 78/100, indicating a likely average performance.

Analysis of Tile Shop Holdings Inc's Stock

Tile Shop Holdings Inc's stock has a PE percentage of 18.31, suggesting the company is profitable. The stock is modestly undervalued, with a GF Value of $6.09 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.89. Since its IPO in 2010, the stock has declined by 43.56%, but it has gained 3.26% since the transaction and 25.06% year-to-date. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 5/10, its Profitability Rank is 6/10, and its Growth Rank is 5/10.

Financial Health of Tile Shop Holdings Inc

Tile Shop Holdings Inc has a cash to debt ratio of 0.10 and an interest coverage of 7.74. The company's ROE is 10.88, and its ROA is 3.76. Over the past three years, the company's gross margin has declined by 0.90%, while its operating margin and revenue have grown by 0.00% and 6.00%, respectively.

Momentum and Predictability of Tile Shop Holdings Inc's Stock

The stock's RSI 5 Day is 58.57, RSI 9 Day is 55.73, and RSI 14 Day is 52.94. The stock's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is 17.52, and its Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is 17.78.

The Largest Guru Holder of Tile Shop Holdings Inc's Stock

First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) Management, LLC is the largest guru holder of Tile Shop Holdings Inc's stock. However, the exact percentage of Tile Shop Holdings Inc's shares held by First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) Management, LLC is not available.

In conclusion, Fund 1 Investments, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of Tile Shop Holdings Inc's shares could potentially influence the stock's performance and the firm's portfolio. Value investors should closely monitor these developments for potential investment opportunities.

