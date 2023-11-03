Chief Risk Officer Aaron Webster Sells 215,299 Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago

On November 3, 2023, Aaron Webster, the Chief Risk Officer of SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI, Financial), sold 215,299 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have been taking place over the past year.

Who is Aaron Webster?

Aaron Webster is the Chief Risk Officer of SoFi Technologies Inc. In his role, he is responsible for managing the company's risk exposure and ensuring that the company's operations are in line with its risk appetite and strategy. His decisions and actions have a significant impact on the company's financial health and stability.

About SoFi Technologies Inc

SoFi Technologies Inc is a leading digital personal finance company. The company offers a range of financial products, including student loan refinancing, mortgages, personal loans, credit card, investing, and banking through its mobile app and website. SoFi uses technology to provide a faster and more efficient financial experience for its members.

Insider Transactions and Stock Price

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 415,299 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale of 215,299 shares is a significant portion of the total shares sold by the insider over the past year.

The insider transaction history for SoFi Technologies Inc shows a total of 8 insider buys and 9 insider sells over the past year. This suggests a mixed sentiment among the insiders of the company.

1721830423992004608.png

The stock price of SoFi Technologies Inc was $8.08 per share on the day of the insider's recent sale. This gives the company a market cap of $7.17 billion. The sale by the insider could have an impact on the stock price, depending on the market's interpretation of this move.

Conclusion

Insider transactions can provide valuable insights into the sentiment within a company. In the case of SoFi Technologies Inc, the recent sale by the insider, Aaron Webster, could be interpreted in different ways. It could be seen as a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects, or it could simply be a personal financial decision. As always, investors should consider a range of factors when making investment decisions, including the company's financial health, market conditions, and other relevant information.

