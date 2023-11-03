On November 3, 2023, Joseph Reitmeier, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Lennox International Inc (LII, Financial), sold 7,539 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have been taking place over the past year.

Lennox International Inc is a leading provider of climate control solutions. The company designs, manufactures, and markets heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration equipment. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,347 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend of selling by the insider is worth noting, as it could potentially indicate their perspective on the company's future performance.

The insider transaction history for Lennox International Inc shows a total of 1 insider buy and 13 insider sells over the past year. This trend could be a signal to investors about the insider's confidence in the company's stock performance.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Lennox International Inc were trading at $393.7, giving the company a market cap of $13.69 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 25.42, which is higher than the industry median of 14.38 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance, Lennox International Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11. This suggests that the stock is fairly valued.

While the insider's sell-off might raise eyebrows, it's important to remember that insider transactions do not always indicate a company's future performance. Investors should consider other factors such as the company's financial health, market conditions, and industry trends before making investment decisions.

As always, it's recommended to conduct thorough research and consider multiple factors when interpreting insider transactions and their potential implications on the stock's future performance.

