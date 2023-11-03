On November 3, 2023, Scott Boatwright, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG, Financial), sold 1,423 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc is a leading player in the fast-casual dining sector. The company operates more than 2,600 restaurants throughout the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. Chipotle is known for its menu of burritos, tacos, bowls, and salads, all made with fresh, high-quality ingredients.

Over the past year, Scott Boatwright has sold a total of 4,865 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale represents a continuation of the insider's selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc shows a total of 26 insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys. This could indicate a bearish sentiment among the company's insiders.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc were trading at $2,042.02, giving the company a market cap of $56.78 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 49.08, higher than the industry median of 23.03 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The GuruFocus Value for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc is $2,088.98, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98. This suggests that the stock is fairly valued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

While the insider's recent sale may raise some eyebrows, it's important to remember that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company. Insiders may sell shares for a variety of reasons, including personal financial planning or portfolio diversification. As always, investors should consider a range of factors when making investment decisions, including the company's fundamentals, market conditions, and broader economic trends.

