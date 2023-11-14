International Business Machines Corp's Dividend Analysis

2 hours ago
An In-depth Examination of IBM's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

International Business Machines Corp (IBM, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $1.66 per share, payable on 2023-12-09, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-11-08. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into IBM's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Understanding International Business Machines Corp

IBM seeks to be a part of every aspect of an enterprise's IT needs. The company primarily sells software, IT services, consulting, and hardware. Operating in 175 countries and employing approximately 350,000 people, IBM has a robust roster of 80,000 business partners to service 5,200 clients—which includes 95% of all Fortune 500. While IBM is a B2B company, its outward impact is substantial. For instance, IBM manages 90% of all credit card transactions globally and is responsible for 50% of all wireless connections in the world.

Tracing International Business Machines Corp's Dividend History

IBM has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1986, currently distributing dividends on a quarterly basis. IBM has increased its dividend each year since 1994, earning it the status of a dividend aristocrat, a title given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 29 years.

Deciphering International Business Machines Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, IBM currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.40% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.41%, indicating an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, IBM's annual dividend growth rate was 0.80%. This rate increased to 2.10% per year over a five-year horizon, and over the past decade, IBM's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 7.20%.

Based on IBM's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of IBM stock as of today is approximately 4.88%.

Evaluating Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one must evaluate IBM's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, IBM's dividend payout ratio is 0.85, which may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

IBM's profitability rank of 7 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30 suggests good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Future Outlook: Growth Metrics

For a company to sustain dividends, it must have robust growth metrics. IBM's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests a good growth trajectory relative to its competitors. IBM's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate indicate a strong revenue model, albeit increasing at an average rate of 0.90% per year, underperforming approximately 68.67% of global competitors.

IBM's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, IBM's earnings increased by approximately -10.70% per year on average, underperforming approximately 71.12% of global competitors.

The company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -11.00% underperforms approximately 85.38% of global competitors.

Conclusion

While IBM's consistent dividend payments and status as a dividend aristocrat are commendable, the sustainability of its dividends is a concern given its high payout ratio. However, the company's strong profitability and good growth rank offer some reassurance. Investors should continue to monitor IBM's growth metrics and profitability to make informed decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
