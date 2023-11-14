IDEAYA Biosciences Inc (IDYA, Financial), a precision medicine oncology company, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on November 7, 2023. The company reported a strong balance sheet of $511.1 million of cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, supplemented by $134.7 million estimated net proceeds from subsequent follow-on financing and $10.0 million receivable from GSK milestones.

Financial Highlights

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc (IDYA, Financial) has maintained a strong financial position throughout Q3 2023. The company's balance sheet reflects a robust cash position of $511.1 million as of September 30, 2023. This financial strength is further supplemented by an estimated $134.7 million in net proceeds from subsequent follow-on financing and a $10.0 million receivable from GSK milestones.

Clinical and Business Updates

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc (IDYA, Financial) has made significant strides in its clinical pipeline. The company has dosed multiple patients and continues to activate and enroll international sites in its Phase 2/3 potential registrational trial evaluating darovasertib and crizotinib combination in 1L HLA-A2-negative MUM. Furthermore, enrollment is ongoing in the Phase 1/2 study with IDE397 (MAT2A) and AMG 193 (PRMT5MTA) in MTAP-deletion solid tumors.

We have advanced a diverse clinical pipeline of precision medicine oncology therapies targeting biomarker-defined solid tumor populations. Our innovative clinical pipeline has four potential first-in-class clinical programs, including darovasertib (PKC) in a Phase 2/3 potential registrational trial, IDE397 (MAT2A) in Phase 2, IDE161 (PARG) in Phase 1, and GSK101/IDE705 (Pol Theta Helicase) in Phase 1. We also selected a Werner Helicase Development Candidate in collaboration with GSK, for which an IND submission is planned for 2024. These programs represent five potential first-in-class programs, further validating our robust drug discovery platform and enhancing our industry leadership in precision medicine oncology," said Yujiro S. Hata, Chief Executive Officer, IDEAYA Biosciences.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc (IDYA, Financial) plans to continue its focus on advancing its clinical pipeline. The company is targeting multiple wholly-owned next-generation development candidate nominations in 2024, further advancing IDEAYA's multi-pronged strategy. The company will be hosting an Investor R&D Day on December 4, 2023, with participation from GSK and KOL.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from IDEAYA Biosciences Inc for further details.