  • The Carlyle Group Inc (CG) reported Q3 2023 unaudited results on November 7, 2023.
  • Income before provision for income taxes stood at $0.2 billion.
  • Net income per common share was $0.22 on a diluted basis.
  • Total balance sheet assets were $21 billion as of September 30, 2023.
On November 7, 2023, The Carlyle Group Inc (CG, Financial), a global investment firm, released its unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Despite an increasingly complex environment, the company's portfolio continues to perform, with a focus on generating excess alpha.

Financial Performance

For Q3 2023, The Carlyle Group Inc (CG, Financial) reported income before provision for income taxes of $0.2 billion. The net income per common share was $0.22 on a diluted basis. The total balance sheet assets were reported to be $21 billion as of September 30, 2023.

Dividend Announcement

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.350 per common share. This will be payable to holders of record at the close of business on November 21, 2023, and will be paid on November 29, 2023.

Company Overview and Future Outlook

The Carlyle Group Inc (CG, Financial) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit, and Global Investment Solutions. As of September 30, 2023, the firm had $382 billion of assets under management.

“Our portfolio continues to perform despite an increasingly complex environment, and our global investment teams remain focused on finding opportunities to generate excess alpha. I remain confident that Carlyle is well-positioned to deliver for our investors and shareholders as we build on our momentum and take action to align the firm for growth.” - Carlyle Chief Executive Officer Harvey M. Schwartz

The company is confident in its ability to deliver for its investors and shareholders, building on its momentum and aligning the firm for growth. With more than 2,200 employees in 28 offices across four continents, Carlyle is committed to investing wisely and creating value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies, and the communities in which it operates.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from The Carlyle Group Inc for further details.

© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.