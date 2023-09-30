On November 7, 2023, Ingredion Inc (INGR, Financial), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage manufacturing industry, reported its third quarter results for 2023. The company's reported and adjusted operating income grew by 17% and 15% respectively, compared to the previous year. The reported and adjusted EPS for the third quarter were $2.36 and $2.33, marking an increase of 48% and 35% respectively.

Financial Highlights

As of September 30, 2023, Ingredion Inc (INGR, Financial)'s total debt and cash, including short-term investments, were $2.4 billion and $341 million, respectively. This compares to $2.5 billion and $239 million, respectively, at the end of 2022. The company's reported net financing costs for the third quarter were $26 million, up from $24 million for the same period last year.

The reported and adjusted effective tax rates for the quarter were 13.5% and 17.3%, respectively, compared to 32.3% and 30.6%, respectively, in the year-ago period. The decrease in the reported effective tax rate was primarily driven by a recently issued IRS Notice 2023-55 allowing the Company to claim certain foreign tax credits against U.S. taxes, favorable country earnings mix primarily due to Brazil tax law developments, and a related increase in the Company’s foreign-derived intangible income deduction.

Business Review

Ingredion Inc (INGR, Financial)'s third quarter and year-to-date net sales were up from the year-ago period by 1% and 5%, respectively. The increases were driven by both price mix and foreign exchange impacts, partially offset by volume declines. Excluding foreign exchange impacts, net sales were flat and up 6%, respectively, for the quarter and year-to-date.

Third quarter reported and adjusted operating income were $213 million and $219 million, an increase of 17% and 15%, respectively, versus the prior year. The increases were driven by favorable price mix, partially offset by higher input costs and lower volume. Excluding foreign exchange impacts, reported and adjusted operating income were up 16% and 14%, respectively, from the same periods last year.

Updated 2023 Full-Year Outlook

The Company expects its outlook for full-year 2023 reported and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $9.25 to $9.65 and $9.05 to $9.45, respectively. This expectation excludes acquisition-related integration and restructuring costs, as well as any potential impairment costs.

The Company now expects full-year 2023 net sales to be up mid-single-digits reflecting softer volume demand. Reported and adjusted operating income are both expected to be up high double-digits.

For full-year 2023, the Company expects a reported and adjusted effective tax rate of 22.5% to 23.5% and 25.0% to 26.0%, respectively. Cash from operations for full-year 2023 is now expected to be in the range of $650 million to $750 million. Capital expenditures for the full year are expected to be approximately $310 million.

