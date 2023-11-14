RXO Inc Reports 18% Brokerage Volume Growth in Q3 2023 Despite Market Challenges

Company's revenue dips slightly to $1.0 billion, with a GAAP net loss of $1 million

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • RXO Inc's full-truckload brokerage volume increased by 13% year-over-year, while less-than-truckload volume saw a significant 55% increase.
  • The company reported a gross margin of 17.7% and a brokerage gross margin of 15.1%.
  • RXO Inc's revenue for Q3 2023 was $1.0 billion, a slight decrease from $1.1 billion in Q3 2022.
  • The company reported a GAAP net loss of $1 million, compared to a net income of $13 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Article's Main Image

Released on November 7, 2023, RXO Inc (RXO, Financial)'s third-quarter earnings report shows a strong performance in brokerage volume growth despite a soft market. The company's full-truckload brokerage volume increased by 13% year-over-year, and less-than-truckload volume saw a significant 55% increase. RXO Inc's gross margin stood at 17.7%, with a brokerage gross margin of 15.1%.

Financial Performance Overview

The company's revenue for the third quarter was $1.0 billion, compared to $1.1 billion in the third quarter of 2022. RXO Inc reported a GAAP net loss of $1 million, compared to a net income of $13 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The GAAP net loss included $5 million in transaction, integration, restructuring, and other costs. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $6 million, compared to $39 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Brokerage Business Growth

RXO's brokerage business grew volume by 18% year-over-year in the third quarter. The company's brokerage contract volume increased by 30% year-over-year in the third quarter, a result of a strong brokerage sales pipeline, which has increased in size by 115% since the third quarter of 2021. The company expects brokerage volumes to continue to grow on a year-over-year basis in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Technology and Capital Structure

In the third quarter of 2023, 97% of RXO’s brokerage loads were created or covered digitally using RXO’s cutting-edge technology platform, up from 81% in the third quarter of 2022. The seven-day carrier retention rate was 77%, compared to 75% in the third quarter of 2022. In early November, RXO increased total commitments from $500 million to $600 million under its Revolving Credit Agreement and repaid all outstanding obligations under its Term Loan Credit Agreement.

Financial Tables Summary

The company's condensed consolidated statements of operations show a decrease in revenue from $1,138 million in Q3 2022 to $976 million in Q3 2023. The net income also shifted from a gain of $13 million in Q3 2022 to a loss of $1 million in Q3 2023. The condensed consolidated balance sheets show total assets of $1,946 million in September 2023, slightly down from $2,031 million in December 2022. The company's cash and cash equivalents increased slightly from $98 million in December 2022 to $104 million in September 2023.

Despite the market challenges, RXO Inc continues to demonstrate resilience and strategic growth, particularly in its brokerage business. The company's continued investment in technology and strategic financial decisions position it well for future growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from RXO Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.