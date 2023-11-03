On November 3, 2023, Francois Locoh-donou, the President, CEO & Director of F5 Inc (FFIV, Financial), sold 2,200 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions the insider has made over the past year, which have seen him sell a total of 28,310 shares and purchase none.

Francois Locoh-donou has been with F5 Inc since 2017, bringing with him a wealth of experience from his previous roles at Ciena Corporation and other technology companies. Under his leadership, F5 Inc has continued to grow and innovate in its field.

F5 Inc is a global company that specializes in application services and application delivery networking (ADN). The company's technology is designed to improve the performance, security, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. F5's products are used by the world's largest enterprises, service providers, financial and educational institutions, government entities, and consumer brands.

The insider's recent sell-off is part of a broader trend within F5 Inc. Over the past year, there have been 32 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

Despite this trend, F5 Inc's stock price has remained relatively stable. On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of F5 Inc were trading for $153.16, giving the company a market cap of $9.149 billion. This price represents a price-earnings ratio of 23.52, which is lower than both the industry median of 26.19 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to GuruFocus Value, F5 Inc's stock is modestly undervalued. With a price of $153.16 and a GuruFocus Value of $184.62, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The GF Value is illustrated in the following image:

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off may raise some eyebrows, it's important to consider the broader context. The insider's actions are part of a larger trend within F5 Inc, and despite this, the company's stock remains modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus Value. As always, potential investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

