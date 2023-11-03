Simcoe Capital Management, LLC Reduces Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Simcoe Capital Management, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, recently adjusted its portfolio by reducing its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both the firm and the traded company, and the potential implications for value investors.

Details of the Transaction

On November 3, 2023, Simcoe Capital Management, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc by 343,206 shares, representing a change of -11.30%. The transaction, which was executed at a price of $55.55 per share, had a -2.43% impact on the firm's portfolio. Following the transaction, the firm holds a total of 2,695,052 shares in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc, accounting for 19.57% of its portfolio and 9.26% of the company's total shares.

Profile of Simcoe Capital Management, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

Simcoe Capital Management, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) is an investment firm located at 6 East 43rd Street, 23rd Floor, New York, NY 10017. The firm's portfolio consists of 12 stocks, with a total equity of $784 million. Its top holdings include Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD, Financial), Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG, Financial), Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN, Financial), Jabil Inc (JBL, Financial), and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS, Financial). The firm's preferred sectors are Consumer Cyclical and Financial Services.1721860836114362368.png

Overview of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN, Financial) is a global risk and compliance solutions company based in the USA. The company, which went public on September 21, 2016, provides regulatory filing and deal solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms. Its operations are divided into four segments: Capital Markets - Software Solutions, Capital Markets - Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies - Software Solutions, and Investment Companies - Compliance and Communications Management. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a current stock price of $55.16. Its PE percentage stands at 20.13.1721860816426299392.png

GuruFocus Valuation of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc

According to GuruFocus valuation, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc is significantly overvalued, with a GF Value of 34.27 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 1.61. The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from GuruFocus's exclusive method, which takes into account historical multiples, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance.

Performance and Ranking of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a Financial Strength rank of 6/10, a Profitability Rank of 7/10, and a Growth Rank of 4/10. The company's GF Score is 67/100, indicating poor future performance potential. Its Piotroski F-Score is 8, suggesting a healthy financial situation, and its Altman Z score is 4.31, indicating low bankruptcy risk. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.06, and its interest coverage is 7.45.

Other Gurus' Investment in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc

Other notable gurus who hold shares in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc include Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio). The largest guru holding the traded stock is Fisher Asset Management, LLC.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the recent transaction by Simcoe Capital Management, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) has slightly reduced its exposure to Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. Despite the company's overvaluation according to GuruFocus, it maintains a healthy financial situation and low bankruptcy risk. This transaction and its potential implications should be of interest to value investors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.