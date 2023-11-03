Saba Capital Management, L.P. Boosts Stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Introduction to the Transaction

On November 3, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO, Financial). The firm added 7,905 shares at a price of $33.05 per share. This transaction has increased Saba Capital's total holdings in EMO to 2,834,605 shares, representing 2.44% of the firm's portfolio and 22.16% of EMO's total shares.

Profile of Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) is a prominent investment firm located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York. The firm manages a diverse portfolio of 624 stocks, with a total equity of $3.84 billion. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund(GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial). The firm's investment philosophy is primarily focused on the Financial Services and Technology sectors. 1721860810302615552.png

Overview of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO, Financial) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company, which operates in a single segment, aims to provide long-term investors with a high level of total return, with an emphasis on cash distributions. EMO has a market capitalization of $418.784 million and was first listed on the stock exchange on June 10, 2011. The company's stock is currently priced at $32.75. 1721860784218238976.png

Analysis of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc's Stock

EMO's stock has a GF-Score of 41/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. The stock's Financial Strength is ranked 5/10, while its Profitability Rank is 2/10. The Growth Rank and GF Value Rank are both 0/10, indicating a lack of growth and value. However, the stock's Momentum Rank is 10/10, suggesting strong momentum.

Evaluation of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc's Financial Health

EMO's financial health is a mixed bag. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 4, indicating average financial health. However, its Altman Z score and cash to debt ratio are both 0.00, suggesting potential financial distress. The company's ROE and ROA are -7.94 and -5.44, respectively, indicating poor profitability. Furthermore, the company has not shown any growth in gross margin, operating margin, revenue, EBITDA, or earnings over the past three years.

Assessment of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc's Stock Momentum

Despite its financial health concerns, EMO's stock has shown strong momentum. The stock's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 68.47, 64.13, and 60.41, respectively, indicating strong buying pressure. The stock's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is 10.90, while its Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is 0.43, suggesting a strong short-term momentum but weak long-term momentum.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of EMO shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. Despite EMO's mixed financial health and poor growth prospects, the stock's strong momentum may offer potential upside. However, investors should carefully consider the company's financial health and growth prospects before making investment decisions. As always, it is recommended to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before investing.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.