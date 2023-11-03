On November 3, 2023, New York-based firm STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) added 2,500 shares of Peoples Financial Corp (PFBX, Financial) to its portfolio. The shares were acquired at a trade price of $12.99, bringing the firm's total holdings in Peoples Financial Corp to 573,630 shares. This transaction represents a 12.26% stake in the traded stock.

STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) is a firm located at 111 Broadway, 12th Floor, New York, NY 10006. The firm manages an equity portfolio worth $173 million, with a primary focus on the Financial Services and Consumer Cyclical sectors. The firm's investment philosophy is centered around identifying undervalued stocks with strong growth potential.

Peoples Financial Corp Overview

Peoples Financial Corp (PFBX, Financial) is a bank holding company based in the USA. The company provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small and commercial businesses operating in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama. The company's market capitalization stands at $59.647 million.

Stock Performance and Valuation

Peoples Financial Corp's stock is currently trading at $12.75, with a PE Percentage of 4.70. According to GuruFocus's GF Valuation, the stock is significantly undervalued, with a GF Value of 20.76. This indicates that the stock's intrinsic value is significantly higher than its current trading price. The stock's price to GF Value ratio stands at 0.61, further underscoring its undervaluation.

Financial Health and Growth

Peoples Financial Corp's financial health is rated 4/10 on the Financial Strength scale by GuruFocus. The company's Profitability Rank and Growth Rank also stand at 4/10. Over the past three years, the company has seen a revenue growth of 6.80% and an impressive earning growth of 77.80%.

Momentum and Predictability

The stock's momentum is evaluated using the RSI (Relative Strength Index) with values for 5 Day, 9 Day, and 14 Day standing at 67.05, 62.08, and 57.45 respectively. The stock's predictability rank is currently not available. The GF Score of the stock is 64/100, indicating a potential for future performance.

Conclusion

In conclusion, STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of additional shares in Peoples Financial Corp is a strategic move that aligns with the firm's investment philosophy. The transaction not only increases the firm's stake in the traded stock but also potentially enhances the value of its portfolio. Given Peoples Financial Corp's undervalued status and promising growth figures, this transaction could potentially yield significant returns for the firm in the future.

