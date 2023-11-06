Saba Capital Management, L.P. Boosts Stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

On November 6, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, increased its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm added 136,574 shares to its portfolio, representing a trade change of 0.76%. This transaction had a 0.05% impact on the firm's portfolio, bringing its total holdings in ECAT to 18,120,382 shares, which now account for 7.02% of its portfolio. The firm's stake in ECAT now stands at 17.70%.

About Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is an investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $3.84 billion, with a strong focus on the Financial Services and Technology sectors. 1721861924313952256.png

Details of the Trade

The shares were acquired at a trade price of $14.87, bringing the total number of shares held by Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) in ECAT to 18,120,382. This transaction has increased the firm's position in ECAT to 7.02% of its portfolio, and the firm now holds 17.70% of ECAT's total shares.

Overview of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The Trust aims to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. The company operates in a single segment and has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion. The current stock price is $14.87, with a PE percentage of 6.33. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation cannot be evaluated. 1721861905154371584.png

Performance of ECAT

Since its IPO, ECAT has experienced a price change of -25.65%. However, the year-to-date price change ratio stands at 9.74%. The stock's GF Score is 22/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The stock's balance sheet rank is 8/10, while its profitability rank is 1/10. The growth rank, GF value rank, and momentum rank are all 0/10, indicating a lack of sufficient data for these metrics.

Financial Health of ECAT

ECAT's Z score is 0.00, and its cash to debt rank is 1. The company operates in the Asset Management industry and has a return on equity (ROE) of 13.55 and a return on assets (ROA) of 12.30. However, the company's gross margin growth and operating margin growth are both 0.00, indicating no growth in these areas.

ECAT's Momentum and Predictability

ECAT's RSI 5 day is 78.15, its RSI 9 day is 66.12, and its RSI 14 day is 58.74. The stock's momentum index 6 - 1 month is -5.64, while its momentum index 12 - 1 month is 10.42. However, the stock's predictability rank is not available due to insufficient data.

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of ECAT shares has significantly increased its stake in the company. This move could potentially influence the performance of both the stock and the firm's portfolio. However, investors should conduct their own research and consider the stock's financial health and performance metrics before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours.
