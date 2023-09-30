Outbrain Inc (OB) Announces 8% YoY Growth in Ex-TAC Gross Profit for Q3 2023

Positive Free Cash Flow and Significant Exceeding of Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Highlighted

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Outbrain Inc (OB) reports an 8% YoY increase in Ex-TAC gross profit for Q3 2023.
  • OB's Q3 2023 revenue stands at $230.0 million, a slight increase from $229.0 million in the prior year period.
  • The company generated a positive free cash flow and significantly exceeded the high end of its Adjusted EBITDA guidance.
  • OB's net income for Q3 2023 was $0.5 million, compared to a net loss of $4.6 million in the prior year period.
Article's Main Image

Outbrain Inc (OB, Financial), a leading technology platform that drives business results by engaging people across the open Internet, announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, on November 7, 2023. The company reported an 8% year-over-year growth in its Ex-TAC gross profit, finishing Q3 within the range of its guidance. The company also significantly exceeded the high end of its Adjusted EBITDA guidance and generated positive free cash flow.

Financial Performance Highlights

Outbrain Inc (OB, Financial) reported a revenue of $230.0 million for Q3 2023, a slight increase from $229.0 million in the prior year period. The company's gross profit stood at $46.4 million, marking an 11% YoY increase from $41.9 million in Q3 2022. The Ex-TAC gross profit for the quarter was $56.8 million, an 8% YoY increase from $52.7 million in the prior year period.

The company's net income for Q3 2023 was $0.5 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $4.6 million in Q3 2022. Adjusted net income stood at $0.3 million, compared to an adjusted net loss of $5.5 million in the prior year period. The Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $10.3 million, a significant increase from $1.7 million in Q3 2022.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2023, Outbrain Inc (OB, Financial) had cash, cash equivalents, and investments in marketable securities amounting to $213.9 million. This included cash and cash equivalents of $64.5 million and investments in marketable securities of $149.4 million. The company's balance sheet also included convertible notes of $118.0 million.

The company generated a net cash of $6.9 million from operating activities in Q3 2023. The free cash flow for the quarter was $1.8 million.

Looking Forward

Despite macroeconomic volatility and geopolitical challenges, Outbrain Inc (OB, Financial) remains focused on its strategic initiatives and potential growth drivers as it looks into 2024 and beyond. The company is excited about the growing number of publishers and advertisers adopting its new offerings, Keystone and Onyx, and believes that these, along with technology innovation on algorithms and generative AI, will drive significant business results.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Outbrain Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.