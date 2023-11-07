Bright Health Group Inc (BHG) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Revenue Up 39% YoY, Net Loss of $479.3 Million

Positive Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 Million in Q3 2023 Despite Goodwill Impairment Charge

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Q3 2023 revenue from continuing business reached $269.4 million, a 39% increase year over year.
  • Value-Based Consumers served increased by 208.7% to 355,000 from the previous year.
  • Net loss from continuing business was $479.3 million, including a $401.4 million non-cash Goodwill impairment charge.
  • Positive Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million in Q3 2023.
Article's Main Image

On November 7, 2023, Bright Health Group Inc (BHG, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in revenue, but also a substantial net loss due to a non-cash Goodwill impairment charge.

Financial Performance and Challenges

BHG's Q3 2023 revenue from its continuing business reached $269.4 million, marking a 39% increase year over year. The company served 355,000 Value-Based Consumers, a significant increase of 208.7% on a comparable basis from last year. However, the company reported a net loss from its continuing business of $479.3 million, which included a $401.4 million non-cash Goodwill impairment charge.

Financial Achievements and Outlook

Despite the net loss, BHG achieved a positive Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million in Q3 2023. The company is maintaining its expectation for 2023 consolidated Adjusted EBITDA profitability. BHG's Enterprise Revenue is expected to be between $1.14 billion and $1.19 billion. On a segment basis, Care Solutions Revenue is expected to be between $890 million and $910 million, while Care Delivery Revenue is expected to be between $250 million and $275 million.

Key Details from Financial Statements

From the balance sheet, as of September 30, 2023, BHG had total assets of $2,055,766,000 and total liabilities of $1,861,157,000. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $113,430,000. From the income statement, the company's total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $867,931,000, while the net loss from continuing operations was $564,915,000.

Company's Commentary

Bright Health’s solid 2023 performance continued in the Third Quarter, with our second consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA. Excluding a Goodwill impairment, our Care Delivery segment reported Operating Income profitability based on strong performance," said Mike Mikan, President and CEO of Bright Health.

Despite the challenges, BHG continues to show resilience and growth potential, as evidenced by its increasing revenue and positive Adjusted EBITDA. The company's focus on serving aging and underserved consumers with unmet clinical needs continues to drive its performance.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Bright Health Group Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.