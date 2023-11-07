MoneyLion Inc (ML) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Revenue Up 24% Year-over-Year

Net Income Before Other Expense and Income Taxes of $1 Million Compared to ($24) Million in Q3 2022

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Summary
  • Record revenue of $110 million, a 24% increase year-over-year.
  • Net income before other expense and income taxes of $1 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $24 million in Q3 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $13 million, compared to a loss of $14.3 million in the same period last year.
  • Total customers grew 124% year-over-year to 12.1 million.
Article's Main Image

On November 7, 2023, MoneyLion Inc (ML, Financial) released its third-quarter earnings report for the period ending September 30, 2023. The company reported a record revenue of $110 million, marking a 24% increase year-over-year. The net income before other expense and income taxes was $1 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $24 million in Q3 2022.

Financial Performance

MoneyLion's gross profit increased by 36% to $66.7 million compared to the same period in 2022. The company recorded a net loss of $4.1 million for Q3 2023, an improvement from a net loss of $21 million in Q3 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was $13.4 million, a significant turnaround from a loss of $14.3 million in Q3 2022.

MoneyLion delivered record revenue of $110 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $13 million in the third quarter. For the full year of 2023, we expect revenue of $420 to $425 million, gross profit margin of 58% to 59% and Adjusted EBITDA of $39 to $45 million," said Rick Correia, MoneyLion’s Chief Financial Officer.

Customer, Origination, and Product Growth

MoneyLion reported a 124% year-over-year growth in total customers to 12.1 million for Q3 2023. Total products grew by 80% year-over-year to 20.3 million for the same period. Total originations increased by 26% year-over-year to $564 million for Q3 2023.

Outlook for FY 2023

For the full year of 2023, MoneyLion expects total revenues, net of approximately $420 to $425 million, and a gross profit margin of 58% to 59%.

MoneyLion Inc (ML, Financial) is a leader in consumer and enterprise financial technology, offering personalized products, embedded finance, and content. The company's mission is to positively change people’s financial path by empowering them with greater financial literacy and access.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from MoneyLion Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.