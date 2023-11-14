Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results: Strong Commercial Launch and Operational Progress

Revenue Increases to $12.4 Million, Cash Position at $227 Million

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Summary
  • Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) reported a strong commercial launch for ZYNTEGLO® and SKYSONA® with 22 patient starts across both programs.
  • The company ended the quarter with $227 million in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash.
  • BLUE entered into an advance agreement to sell a priority review voucher, if granted, for $103 million, which would strengthen its cash position.
  • Net loss for the quarter was $71.7 million, compared to a net loss of $76.5 million for the same period in 2022.
Article's Main Image

Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE, Financial) announced its third-quarter financial results for the period ending September 30, 2023, on November 7, 2023. The company reported strong commercial and operational progress, including the successful launch of its ZYNTEGLO® and SKYSONA® programs.

Operational Highlights

BLUE reported strong growth for ZYNTEGLO with 16 patient starts since launch and 6 patient starts for SKYSONA. The company also announced an amendment to its agreement with Lonza, which manufactures drug products for ZYNTEGLO and SKYSONA. This amendment will increase manufacturing capacity for both therapies.

The company's Qualified Treatment Center (QTC) network has expanded to 29 activated centers across 16 states. BLUE remains on track to scale to 40-50 activated QTCs by the end of 2023.

Financial Performance

BLUE reported a net revenue of $12.4 million for Q3 2023, compared to $0.1 million for the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to SKYSONA and ZYNTEGLO product revenue.

The company's cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash balance was approximately $227 million as of September 30, 2023. BLUE anticipates full-year 2023 net cash burn to be in the range of $270-$300 million.

Research and development expenses were $45.5 million for Q3 2023, compared to $53.1 million for the same period in 2022. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $40.7 million for Q3 2023, compared to $33.4 million for Q3 2022.

Looking Ahead

BLUE is looking forward to the FDA's Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of December 20, 2023, for its lovo-cel product. If approved, the company anticipates a commercial launch in early 2024. The company also expects to scale to 40-50 activated QTCs by the end of 2023.

BLUE's CEO, Andrew Obenshain, expressed confidence in the company's commercial gene therapy experience and commitment to continued partnership with the sickle cell community. He also expressed excitement about the opportunity to bring gene therapy to individuals living with Sickle Cell Disease (SCD).

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from bluebird bio Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.