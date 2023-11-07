Waters Corp (WAT) Reports Slight Sales Increase in Q3 2023 Amid Challenging Market Conditions

Despite a less than 1% sales growth, the company's non-GAAP EPS outperforms the previous year's figure

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Summary
  • Waters Corp (WAT) reports Q3 2023 sales of $712 million, a slight increase from $709 million in Q3 2022.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 2023 was $2.27, compared to $2.60 for Q3 2022.
  • Non-GAAP EPS for Q3 2023 was $2.84, outperforming the $2.64 figure from Q3 2022.
  • The Wyatt acquisition contributed to a 4% sales growth in the quarter.
Article's Main Image

On November 7, 2023, Waters Corp (WAT, Financial) announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The company reported sales of $712 million for Q3 2023, a less than 1% increase compared to sales of $709 million for Q3 2022. Despite challenging market conditions, the company's non-GAAP EPS for Q3 2023 was $2.84, surpassing the $2.64 figure from Q3 2022.

Financial Performance Overview

Waters Corp (WAT, Financial) reported a GAAP diluted EPS of $2.27 for Q3 2023, compared to $2.60 for Q3 2022. The company's non-GAAP EPS for Q3 2023 was $2.84, which includes a headwind of approximately 1% due to unfavorable foreign exchange. The Wyatt acquisition positively impacted the company's performance, contributing to a 4% sales growth in the quarter.

Market Performance and Sales

During Q3 2023, sales into the pharmaceutical market increased 4% as reported and decreased 2% in organic constant currency. Sales into the industrial market decreased 6% as reported and 8% in organic constant currency. Sales into the academic and government markets increased 3% as reported and decreased 3% in organic constant currency. Geographically, sales in Asia decreased 15% as reported and 12% in organic constant currency, while sales in the Americas increased 7% as reported and were flat in organic constant currency. Sales in Europe increased 15% as reported and 3% in organic constant currency.

Year-To-Date 2023 Performance

For the first nine months of 2023, Waters Corp (WAT, Financial) reported sales of $2,137 million, a 1% increase compared to sales of $2,113 million for the first nine months of 2022. On a GAAP basis, EPS for the first nine months of 2023 was $7.19, compared to $7.94 for the first nine months of 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, EPS was $8.13, compared to $8.20 for the first nine months of 2022.

Looking Ahead

For the full year 2023, the company expects organic constant currency sales growth to decline in the range of -2% to -1%. The Wyatt transaction is expected to increase full-year reported sales growth by approximately 2.5%. The company also updated its full-year 2023 non-GAAP EPS guidance to be in the range of $11.65 to $11.75.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Waters Corp for further details.

