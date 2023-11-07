Bowlero Corp (BOWL) Reports Q1 2024 Earnings, Revenues Decrease by 1.2% YoY

Company's Net Income Rebounds to $18.2 Million from Prior Year Loss

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Summary
  • Bowlero Corp (BOWL) reports a 1.2% decrease in revenue to $227.4 million in Q1 2024 compared to the prior year.
  • The company's net income stands at $18.2 million, a significant improvement from the prior year loss of $33.5 million.
  • Bowlero Corp (BOWL) added 18 centers during the quarter, bringing the total centers in operation to 350 as of November 7, 2023.
  • The company reiterated its financial guidance for fiscal year 2024, expecting revenue to be up 10% to 15% by the end of the fiscal year.
Article's Main Image

On November 7, 2023, Bowlero Corp (BOWL, Financial), the world's largest owner and operator of bowling centers, released its financial results for the first quarter of the 2024 Fiscal Year, which ended on October 1, 2023. The company reported a slight decrease in revenue, down 1.2% to $227.4 million compared to the prior year. However, the company's net income rebounded to $18.2 million, a significant improvement from the prior year loss of $33.5 million.

Financial Highlights

Despite the slight decrease in revenue, Bowlero Corp (BOWL, Financial) saw a significant improvement in its net income, which stood at $18.2 million, compared to a loss of $33.5 million in the prior year. The company's adjusted EBITDA was $52.1 million, down from $65.3 million in the prior year. The company also reported that it added 18 centers during the quarter, 17 from acquisitions and 1 new build out, bringing the total centers in operation to 350 as of November 7, 2023.

Company's Outlook and Guidance

Despite the challenges faced in the first quarter, Bowlero Corp (BOWL, Financial) remains optimistic about its future performance. The company reiterated its financial guidance for fiscal year 2024, expecting revenue to be up 10% to 15% by the end of the fiscal year, excluding the $21 million of Service Fee Revenue from prior year revenue. This equates to $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion of Revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be 32% to 34%, which equates to Adjusted EBITDA of $365 million to $405 million.

Strategic Initiatives and Partnerships

During the quarter, Bowlero Corp (BOWL, Financial) entered into a transaction with VICI Properties Inc. relating to the transfer of land and real estate assets of 38 bowling entertainment centers for an aggregate value of $432.9 million. The company also acquired the Lucky Strike brand and all 14 of Lucky Strike’s centers, as well as two premium centers in Scottsdale, with Mavrix and Octane Raceway, and three additional centers. The company spent $130 million on acquisitions year to date.

Share Repurchase Program

The company repurchased 12.1 million shares of Class A common stock during the quarter, bringing the total common shares acquired under the program to 23.4 million. As of November 1, 2023, the total Class A and Class B shares outstanding are 151,287,782.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Bowlero Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.