Vistra Corp (VST) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Income Drops to $502 Million, Adjusted EBITDA Rises to $1,613 Million

Company's ongoing operations net income stands at $519 million, marking a significant increase in EBITDA by $573 million compared to Q3 2022

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Vistra Corp (VST) reports a net income of $502 million in Q3 2023, a decrease from $678 million in Q3 2022.
  • Ongoing operations net income stands at $519 million, with ongoing operations adjusted EBITDA at $1,613 million.
  • The company has returned $3.785 billion to shareholders since Q4 2021 through its capital allocation program.
  • Vistra Corp (VST) initiates 2024 guidance, with ongoing operations adjusted EBITDA expected to range between $3,700 million and $4,100 million.
Article's Main Image

On November 7, 2023, Vistra Corp (VST, Financial) released its third-quarter 2023 financial results. The company reported a net income of $502 million, a decrease from $678 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The ongoing operations net income stood at $519 million, while the ongoing operations adjusted EBITDA was $1,613 million.

Financial Performance and Highlights

Despite challenging weather and load conditions, Vistra Corp (VST, Financial) delivered strong results in Q3 2023. The company's generation team produced 2.5 terawatt hours more than any other quarter's generation output in the past decade. This performance was driven by a record-breaking summer in Texas, with the state experiencing the hottest third quarter on record and setting new peak demand records on 10 different occasions.

Vistra delivered $1,613 million in Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2023, underscoring our core competencies in generation, retail, and commercial activities in a variety of weather and load conditions experienced this past quarter across the markets we serve," said Jim Burke, president and CEO of Vistra.

Financial Results Summary

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, Vistra reported a net income of $502 million, a decrease of $176 million from Q3 2022. This decrease was primarily due to higher unrealized hedging losses in the quarter, offset by strong operating performances by the company's generation, retail, and commercial teams. The ongoing operations adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2023 was $573 million higher than Q3 2022, driven primarily by higher energy margins achieved through strong operating results and a comprehensive hedging strategy.

Capital Allocation and Guidance

Vistra Corp (VST, Financial) continues to deliver on its capital allocation program, having returned approximately $3.785 billion to shareholders since the program's announcement in Q4 2021. The company has also initiated its 2024 guidance, with ongoing operations adjusted EBITDA expected to range between $3,700 million and $4,100 million.

Clean Energy Transition and Liquidity

Vistra Corp (VST, Financial) remains committed to supporting the clean-energy transition. The company is advancing its fleet of lower carbon resources through strategic investments in solar and battery storage developments. As of September 30, 2023, Vistra had total available liquidity of approximately $4,420 million.

Looking Forward

Vistra Corp (VST, Financial) looks forward to concluding 2023 on a strong note and beginning its execution against its 2024 financial and performance targets. The company remains focused on producing strong, stable earnings through its integrated business, returning capital to shareholders, maintaining balance sheet strength, and supporting the clean-energy transition.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Vistra Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.