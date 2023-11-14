CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) Reports 2% YoY Increase in Q3 2023 Consolidated Revenue and Net Income

Despite softer demand in certain product categories and South America, segments improved profitability through cost containment actions

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Q3 2023 consolidated revenue and net income both increased by 2% year-over-year
  • Agriculture segment adjusted EBIT margin up 50 bps year-over-year to 15.3%, despite net sales declining by 3%
  • Construction segment adjusted EBIT margin up 360 bps year-over-year to 6.3%, with net sales increasing by 6%
  • Company announces immediate restructuring program to enhance operational efficiencies
Article's Main Image

On November 7, 2023, CNH Industrial NV (CNHI, Financial) released its earnings report for the third quarter of 2023. The company reported a 2% year-over-year increase in both consolidated revenue and net income, despite softer demand in certain product categories and South America. The company's Agriculture and Construction segments achieved record margins, reflecting the effectiveness of cost containment actions.

Financial Highlights

For the third quarter of 2023, CNH Industrial NV (CNHI, Financial) reported consolidated revenues of $5.99 billion, a 2% increase compared to Q3 2022. Net sales for Industrial Activities were $5.33 billion, a decrease of approximately 1% compared to Q3 2022. The company's net income was $570 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.42. This compares with a net income of $559 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.41 for Q3 2022.

Segment Performance

The Agriculture segment's adjusted EBIT margin increased by 50 basis points year-over-year to 15.3%, despite a 3% decline in net sales. The Construction segment's adjusted EBIT margin increased by 360 basis points year-over-year to 6.3%, with net sales increasing by 6%. The Financial Services segment reported a 35% increase in revenue, largely due to favorable volumes and higher base rates across all regions.

Restructuring Program

CNH Industrial NV (CNHI, Financial) also announced an immediate restructuring program, which will be followed by a thorough review of its SG&A cost structure. The company aims to reduce its salaried workforce cost by 5% and expects a run rate reduction of 10-15% on total labor and non-labor SG&A expenses. The company expects to incur restructuring charges of up to $200 million.

Outlook

Given the softening of end market conditions, predominantly in South America, the company has revised its 2023 outlook for its Industrial Activities. It now expects net sales to increase between 3% and 6% year on year, including currency translation effects. The company also targets an adjusted diluted EPS of around $1.70.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CNH Industrial NV for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.