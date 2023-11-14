Baker Hughes Co (BKR, Financial) experienced a daily loss of -0.71%, marking a 3-month loss of -0.5%. Despite this, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 1.66. This raises the question: is the stock modestly overvalued? This article aims to provide a comprehensive valuation analysis of Baker Hughes Co (BKR). We encourage you to delve deeper into the analysis to gain valuable insights.

Company Introduction

Baker Hughes Co, a global leader in oilfield services and oilfield equipment, has a strong presence in the artificial lift, specialty chemicals, and completions markets. The company also focuses on industrial power generation, process solutions, and industrial asset management, with high exposure to the liquid natural gas market. With a current stock price of $34.95 per share and a market cap of $35.20 billion, Baker Hughes Co's GF Value stands at $28.06, indicating that the stock may be modestly overvalued.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Baker Hughes Co's stock shows every sign of being modestly overvalued according to the GuruFocus Value calculation. At its current price, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to review the financial strength of a company before deciding to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can provide a great understanding of a company's financial strength. Baker Hughes Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.48, which is worse than 51.83% of 1036 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Baker Hughes Co at 6 out of 10, indicating that the financial strength of Baker Hughes Co is fair.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Baker Hughes Co has been profitable 3 times over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $24.60 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.66. Its operating margin is 10.25%, which ranks better than 54.2% of 987 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Overall, the profitability of Baker Hughes Co is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability.

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. If a company's business is growing, it usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Conversely, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Baker Hughes Co's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 90.06% of 865 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -32.1%, which ranks worse than 91.31% of 829 companies in the Oil & Gas industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to evaluate the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. For the past 12 months, Baker Hughes Co's ROIC is 6.17, and its WACC is 9.84.

Conclusion

Overall, Baker Hughes Co (BKR, Financial) stock appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. However, its growth ranks worse than 91.31% of 829 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about Baker Hughes Co stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

