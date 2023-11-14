Why Vertex Inc's Stock Skyrocketed 19% in a Quarter

Vertex Inc (VERX, Financial), a leading provider of tax technology and services, has seen a significant shift in its stock performance over the past quarter. With a current market cap of $3.5 billion, the company's stock price stands at $22.99. Despite experiencing a loss of 7.97% over the past week, the stock has gained an impressive 19.02% over the past three months. This article aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of Vertex Inc's stock performance, profitability, growth, and competition.

Stock Performance Analysis

Vertex Inc's stock performance has been a roller coaster ride over the past quarter. The company's stock price has seen a significant gain of 19.02% over the past three months, despite a recent loss of 7.97% over the past week. The GF Value of the stock currently stands at $22.9, slightly lower than the past GF Value of $23.37. This indicates that the stock is currently Fairly Valued, compared to its past GF Valuation as Modestly Undervalued. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates.

Company Introduction

Vertex Inc operates in the software industry, providing tax technology and services. The company's solutions automate and integrate tax processes while leveraging advanced and predictive analytics of tax data. Vertex offers both cloud-based and on-premise solutions for every line of tax, including income, sales, consumer use, value-added, and payroll. The company's revenue is primarily derived from software subscriptions. 1721909924079923200.png

Profitability Analysis

Vertex Inc's Profitability Rank stands at 2/10, indicating a relatively low level of profitability. The company's operating margin is -3.26%, which is better than 38.43% of the companies in the industry. The ROE and ROA stand at -14.13% and -4.45% respectively, while the ROIC is -3.72%. These figures suggest that the company has struggled to generate profits and returns on its investments. Over the past 10 years, the company has only had 1 year of profitability. 1721909942685855744.png

Growth Analysis

Despite the challenges in profitability, Vertex Inc has demonstrated a solid growth rate. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share stands at 9.80%, which is better than 53.73% of the companies in the industry. This suggests that the company has been successful in expanding its revenue base over the past three years. 1721909961207902208.png

Major Stock Holders

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) are the top two holders of Vertex Inc's stock. Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) holds 228,600 shares, accounting for 0.15% of the total shares, while Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) holds 71,000 shares, accounting for 0.05% of the total shares.

Competitor Analysis

Vertex Inc faces stiff competition from Instructure Holdings Inc (INST, Financial), Pegasystems Inc (PEGA, Financial), and Blackbaud Inc (BLKB, Financial), with respective market caps of $3.58 billion, $3.82 billion, and $3.98 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vertex Inc's stock has shown a significant gain over the past quarter, despite recent losses. The company's profitability has been a challenge, but its solid growth rate suggests potential for future improvement. The competition in the industry is intense, and the company's performance in the coming quarters will be crucial for its stock performance. This information is vital for value investors and website members to make informed decisions.

