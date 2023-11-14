What's Driving Celsius Holdings Inc's Surprising 24% Stock Rally?

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH, Financial), a prominent player in the non-alcoholic beverages industry, has been making waves in the stock market. The company's stock price has seen a significant surge, with a current price of $183.39 and a market cap of $14.1 billion. Over the past week, the stock has gained 9.85%, and over the past three months, it has seen an impressive 24.04% gain. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. Currently, the GF Value of CELH stands at $232.33, up from $182.92 three months ago. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued, presenting potential opportunities for investors.

Company Overview

Celsius Holdings Inc is a dynamic company that engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional calorie-burning beverages. The company offers a variety of flavors including cola, orange, wild berry, and lemon iced tea, and non-carbonated flavors such as Raspberry Acai Green Tea and Peach Mango Green Tea under the Celsius brand name. Celsius distributes its products through direct-store-delivery distributors, as well as directly to retailers across various retail segments, including supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, mass merchants, health clubs, spas, gyms, military, and e-commerce websites.

Profitability Analysis

When it comes to profitability, Celsius Holdings Inc has a Profitability Rank of 4/10, indicating its relative profitability within its industry. The company's Operating Margin stands at -7.42%, better than 22.02% of companies in the same industry. The ROE is -14.34%, ROA is -9.87%, and ROIC is -31.40%, all of which are better than a significant percentage of companies in the industry. Over the past 10 years, Celsius has been profitable for 3 of those years, better than 7.61% of companies in the industry.

Growth Prospects

Celsius Holdings Inc has a Growth Rank of 7/10, indicating its relative growth within its industry. The company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share are 94.70% and 59.10% respectively, better than a majority of companies in the industry. This suggests that Celsius has been successful in expanding its business and increasing its revenue over the past few years.

Top Holders

The top three holders of Celsius Holdings Inc's stock are Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio). Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) holds 86,547 shares, accounting for 0.11% of the total shares. Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) holds 67,750 shares, accounting for 0.09% of the total shares. Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) holds 48,500 shares, accounting for 0.06% of the total shares.

Competitive Landscape

Celsius Holdings Inc operates in a competitive industry, with major competitors including Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (COCSF, Financial) with a market cap of $17.67 billion, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE, Financial) with a market cap of $6.28 billion, and National Beverage Corp (FIZZ, Financial) with a market cap of $4.67 billion. Despite the competition, Celsius has managed to carve out a significant market share and deliver impressive growth.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Celsius Holdings Inc has demonstrated strong performance in the stock market, with a significant price surge over the past three months. The company's profitability and growth ranks indicate its relative profitability and growth within its industry. Despite operating in a competitive industry, Celsius has managed to carve out a significant market share and deliver impressive growth. The stock's current GF Value suggests that it is modestly undervalued, presenting potential opportunities for investors.

