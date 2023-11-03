On November 3, 2023, Ronald Bisio, the Senior Vice President of Trimble Inc (TRMB, Financial), sold 3,800 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 3,800 shares and purchased none.

Ronald Bisio has been with Trimble Inc for several years, serving in various leadership roles. His current position as Senior Vice President places him in a strategic role, making his stock transactions particularly noteworthy for investors and market watchers.

Trimble Inc is a renowned company that provides technology solutions that enhance the work processes of professionals and field mobile workers. The company's solutions focus on applications requiring position or location, including surveying, construction, agriculture, fleet and asset management, public safety, and mapping. With a market cap of $10.68 billion, Trimble Inc is a significant player in its industry.

The insider transaction history for Trimble Inc shows a trend towards selling rather than buying. Over the past year, there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys. This could be indicative of the insiders' perception of the company's future performance.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Trimble Inc were trading for $43.24 apiece. This gives the stock a price-earnings ratio of 32.03, which is higher than the industry median of 21.32 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

Despite this, Trimble Inc appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GF Value. With a price of $43.24 and a GuruFocus Value of $69.47, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.62.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The recent sell by the insider, coupled with the stock's undervaluation, presents a complex picture for investors. While the insider's sell might raise some concerns, the stock's significant undervaluation according to its GF Value suggests potential for growth. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

