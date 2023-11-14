Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) Reports Accelerated Growth and Record Profitability in Third Quarter 2023

Uber's Q3 Earnings Highlight Strong Growth in Trips and Gross Bookings

1 hours ago
Summary
  • Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) sees a 25% year-over-year increase in trips and a 15% rise in monthly active platform consumers.
  • Gross Bookings surge by 21% year-over-year, with net income reaching $221 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA hits a record $1.1 billion, marking a 112% increase from the previous year.
  • Free cash flow stands strong at $905 million despite a significant cash outflow related to HMRC VAT assessment.
Article's Main Image

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER, Financial) released its earnings report for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on November 7, 2023, showcasing significant growth and profitability. The company's focus on improving product experiences for consumers and drivers has led to a 25% year-over-year increase in trips, amounting to approximately 27 million trips per day on average. This growth in trips, coupled with a 15% rise in monthly active platform consumers, underscores Uber's expanding market presence.

Financial Performance Overview

Uber's Gross Bookings for the quarter reached $35.3 billion, a 21% increase year-over-year, or 20% on a constant currency basis. This growth was driven by a 31% increase in Mobility Gross Bookings and an 18% rise in Delivery Gross Bookings. Revenue grew by 11% year-over-year to $9.3 billion, with Mobility and Delivery combined revenue up by 21%. The company's income from operations turned positive at $394 million, a significant improvement from the previous year's loss.

Net income attributable to Uber Technologies Inc was reported at $221 million, despite a $96 million headwind primarily due to net unrealized losses related to the revaluation of Uber’s equity investments. Adjusted EBITDA reached an all-time high of $1.1 billion, up $576 million year-over-year, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.1%, up from 1.8% in Q3 2022.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights

Uber's operating cash flow was robust at $966 million, and free cash flow was strong at $905 million, even after accounting for a $622 million cash outflow related to the payment of an HMRC VAT assessment. The company ended the quarter with $5.2 billion in unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments.

Operational and Segment Results

The Mobility segment saw Gross Bookings of $17.9 billion, with revenue of $5.1 billion, reflecting a 33% year-over-year growth. The Delivery segment reported Gross Bookings of $16.1 billion and revenue of $2.9 billion, a 6% increase year-over-year. The Freight segment faced challenges with a 27% decline in revenue, reflecting the difficult freight market cycle.

Management Commentary

"Our relentless focus on improving the product experience for both consumers and drivers continued to power profitable growth, with trip growth accelerating to 25%," said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber. "Uber’s core business is stronger than ever as we enter the busiest period of the year."
"Strong topline trends and record profitability demonstrate the durability of our growth and the significant earnings power underlying our platform," said Nelson Chai, CFO of Uber. "We continue to make disciplined investments in growth opportunities to support long-term value creation for all stakeholders."

Uber's Q3 earnings reflect a company that is not only growing rapidly but also improving its profitability. The record Adjusted EBITDA and strong free cash flow demonstrate the company's ability to generate significant earnings while continuing to invest in growth opportunities. With a solid balance sheet and a focus on disciplined investments, Uber is well-positioned to create long-term value for its stakeholders.

For detailed financial tables and further information, please refer to the full earnings release on Uber's investor relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Uber Technologies Inc for further details.

