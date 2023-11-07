Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE) Reports Robust Growth in Management & Advisory Fees and AUM in Q2 Fiscal 2024

Management & Advisory Fees Surge 18% as AUM Expands by 11%

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Summary
  • Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE) sees an 18% year-over-year increase in management and advisory fees, reaching $109.2 million in Q2 Fiscal 2024.
  • Total assets under management (AUM) grow by 11% year-over-year to $119.2 billion.
  • GAAP net income for the quarter stands at $42.0 million, translating to a GAAP EPS of $1.11.
  • The company declares a quarterly dividend of $0.445 per share, an 11% increase from the previous fiscal year.
Article's Main Image

On November 7, 2023, Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE, Financial) released its earnings report for the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company, a global leader in private markets asset management, demonstrated significant growth in key financial metrics despite the challenging market conditions.

Fiscal Performance Overview

Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE, Financial) reported a robust increase in management and advisory fees, which rose by 18% to $109.2 million compared to the same period last year. The company's AUM experienced an 11% year-over-year growth, reaching $119.2 billion. Fee-earning AUM also saw a notable increase of 17%, amounting to $61.4 billion. Despite a challenging market environment, the company's GAAP net income for the quarter was $42.0 million, resulting in a GAAP EPS of $1.11. Reflecting confidence in its financial health, HLNE declared a quarterly dividend of $0.445 per share, targeting a full-year dividend of $1.78, marking an 11% increase from the prior fiscal year's dividend.

Management Commentary

CEO Mario Giannini commented on the results, highlighting the resilience of the business and its ability to execute well across the platform.

Our results this quarter continue to demonstrate the resiliency of our business and our ability to execute well across the entirety of the platform, despite the continued challenging market we find ourselves in. We remain steadfast in our approach to navigating these volatile times and take comfort in our scale and longevity as leaders in private markets,”
said Giannini.

Financial Highlights

The company's financial statements reveal a solid performance. Management and advisory fees showed a year-over-year increase of 20% for the six months ended September 30, 2023. GAAP net income for the same period was $73.0 million, a 7% increase, with GAAP EPS growing by 2% to $1.92. However, adjusted net income and non-GAAP EPS saw a decrease of 6%, with fee-related earnings increasing by 20% and adjusted EBITDA decreasing by 13%.

Investment and Leverage

Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE, Financial) maintains a strong balance sheet with significant investments in its own products and a modest amount of leverage. As of September 30, 2023, the total investment balance primarily consisted of approximately $396 million in investments in funds and roughly $209 million in technology-related and other investments. The company reported $197 million of debt as of the same date.

Forward-Looking Statements

The earnings report includes forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include the company's ability to manage growth, fund performance, competition, regulatory changes, market conditions, and more.

For a detailed presentation of Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE, Financial)'s second quarter fiscal 2024 results, including full financial statements and non-GAAP reconciliations, please visit the company's website or access the earnings presentation directly here.

Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE, Financial) will discuss the second quarter fiscal 2024 results in a webcast and conference call, providing an opportunity for investors to gain further insights into the company's performance and future outlook.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Hamilton Lane Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.