Andersons Inc (ANDE) Reports Mixed Q3 Results Amidst Strong Renewables Performance

Renewables Segment Shines as Company Navigates International Challenges

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Summary
  • Andersons Inc (ANDE) reports Q3 net income of $10 million, with diluted EPS of $0.28.
  • Renewables segment achieves record Q3 pretax income of $47 million.
  • Company remains on track to meet full-year adjusted EBITDA expectations of $350-$375 million.
  • Trade segment faces headwinds with a $19 million pretax loss in Egypt due to currency issues.
Article's Main Image

On November 7, 2023, Andersons Inc (ANDE, Financial) disclosed its financial outcomes for the third quarter, revealing a net income of $10 million, or $0.28 per diluted share. Despite facing challenges, including a significant currency loss in its international business, the company's Renewables segment posted a record Q3 pretax income of $47 million, contributing to an overall adjusted EBITDA of $70 million for the quarter.

Financial Highlights and Segment Performance

Andersons Inc (ANDE, Financial) experienced a year-over-year decrease in net income from continuing operations attributable to the company, dropping from $17.4 million in Q3 2022 to $9.7 million in Q3 2023. Adjusted net income also saw a decline, falling to $4.6 million from $17.4 million in the previous year. The diluted EPS from continuing operations decreased from $0.50 in Q3 2022 to $0.28 in Q3 2023.

The Renewables segment was a standout performer, with a significant increase in pretax income attributable to the company, rising from $8.4 million in Q3 2022 to $26.3 million in Q3 2023. This was attributed to excellent operating performance in ethanol plants and favorable industry fundamentals. The Trade segment, however, faced a substantial pretax loss in Egypt, which impacted earnings negatively by $19 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Andersons Inc (ANDE, Financial) ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet, boasting over $400 million in cash and minimal short-term debt. The company's long-term debt to EBITDA ratio remains well below the target of less than 2.5 times, indicating a solid financial position with significant capacity for growth.

Cash from operating activities for the third quarter amounted to $489 million, a decrease from $568 million in the same period last year. Despite this, cash from operations before working capital changes was comparable year-over-year.

Outlook and Strategic Growth

President and CEO Pat Bowe expressed confidence in the company's direction, stating,

We remain confident about the balance of the year and expect to achieve our previously communicated full year adjusted EBITDA outlook of $350-$375 million."
The company's recent acquisition of ACJ International, a pet food ingredient supplier, has already contributed positively to the results.

Andersons Inc (ANDE, Financial) is actively pursuing growth opportunities, particularly in the Renewables business, with plans to expand its renewable diesel feedstock merchandising business and invest in lowering the carbon intensity of its ethanol plants.

Conference Call and Investor Relations

The company will host a webcast to discuss its performance and provide an outlook for the remainder of 2023. Investors and interested parties can access the call or the webcast through the company's website or by dialing in directly.

For further details and to review the full financial statements, readers are encouraged to visit the Andersons Inc (ANDE, Financial) website or consult the earnings release in its entirety.

Andersons Inc (ANDE, Financial) continues to navigate a complex market environment, leveraging its strong Renewables segment performance to offset challenges in other areas. With a robust balance sheet and strategic growth initiatives underway, the company aims to maintain its momentum heading into the final quarter of the year.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Andersons Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.