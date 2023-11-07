Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) Reports Strong Revenue Growth in Q3 2023

Revenue Soars as Company Advances in Energy Storage Deployments and Project Awards

47 minutes ago
Summary
  • Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) reports a significant revenue increase to $172.2 million in Q3 2023.
  • Project awards grow by 153% year-to-date (YTD), while bookings rise by 49% YTD.
  • Company maintains a solid cash position with no debt, reaffirming full-year 2023 financial guidance.
  • Adjusted EBITDA improves by 43% sequentially, indicating progress towards profitability.
Article's Main Image

On November 7, 2023, Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, showcasing a remarkable revenue increase driven by multiple energy storage deployments within the US market. The company's revenue surge to $172.2 million reflects its growing influence in the sustainable energy storage sector.

Financial Performance and Challenges

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV, Financial) experienced a record quarter with revenue reaching $172.2 million, a substantial increase from the previous year. The company's gross margin stood at 4.2%, amounting to $7.1 million, primarily influenced by increased hardware deliveries and the timing of licensing payments. The net loss improved by 28% sequentially to $(18.9) million, while adjusted EBITDA showed a 43% sequential improvement, narrowing to $(10.2) million. This reflects the company's scaling of revenue and management's focus on optimizing operating expenses.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statement

The balance sheet of Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV, Financial) as of September 30, 2023, shows total assets of $300.537 million, with cash and cash equivalents of $74.236 million and restricted cash of $57.986 million. The company has no debt, indicating a strong financial position. The cash flow statement reveals a net cash used in operating activities of $(116.05) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, with net cash used in investing activities of $(33.182) million and net cash provided by financing activities of $(4.655) million.

Operational Highlights and Future Outlook

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV, Financial) has made significant strides in its operational capabilities, with the commissioning of the first 100 MWh EVx™ gravity-based energy storage system in China and the commencement of commercial operations for the Wellhead 275 MWh battery energy storage system in Southern California. The company has also announced five additional gravity-based EVx™ projects in China, totaling 1.2 GWh. These developments are expected to generate high-margin recurring royalty streams for the company.

Looking ahead, Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV, Financial) remains focused on meeting critical schedule milestones for customer projects in Nevada, Texas, and California as it approaches the fourth quarter. The company is confident in achieving its full-year 2023 revenue and other financial guidance targets, including revenue of $325 million to $425 million, gross margin of 10% to 15%, and adjusted EBITDA of $(50) million to $(70) million.

Value Investors' Takeaway

For value investors, Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV, Financial)'s latest earnings report presents a company on the rise, with significant revenue growth and a solid cash position. The company's advancements in energy storage technology and strategic project awards position it as a potentially lucrative investment in the renewable energy sector. With no debt and reaffirmed financial guidance, Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) is poised for continued growth and progress towards profitability.

For a more detailed analysis and further information, investors and interested parties are encouraged to visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Energy Vault Holdings Inc for further details.

