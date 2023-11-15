LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ) Reports Growth Amidst Product Expansion in Q3 2023

Subscription Revenue Climbs as LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ) Continues to Innovate

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ) sees an 8% year-over-year revenue increase to $167.3 million in Q3 2023.
  • Subscription revenue up by 14% year-over-year, reaching $104.5 million.
  • Net income turns positive at $7.5 million, compared to a net loss in the same period last year.
  • New product launches and a strong cash position highlight the company's strategic growth initiatives.
Article's Main Image

LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ, Financial), a leading online platform for legal solutions, has released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported an 8% increase in revenue year-over-year, amounting to $167.3 million. This growth was bolstered by a significant 14% rise in subscription revenue, which totaled $104.5 million for the quarter. The filing date for these results was November 7, 2023.

Financial Highlights and Performance Metrics

LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ, Financial) demonstrated a solid financial performance with several key metrics indicating growth. The company's net income stood at $7.5 million, or 5% of revenue, marking a notable improvement from a net loss of $12.0 million, or 8% of revenue, in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA doubled year-over-year to $33.7 million, representing 20% of revenue. The company also reported a healthy cash and cash equivalents balance of $212.1 million, with no debt outstanding as of September 30, 2023.

Transaction revenue experienced a slight decline of 2% year-over-year, primarily due to a reduction in average order value, which was partially offset by a 5% increase in transaction unit volume. Despite this, the company's subscription business showed robust growth, with a 2% year-over-year increase in average revenue per subscription unit and the addition of 153 thousand net new subscription units over the trailing twelve months.

Operational and Strategic Developments

LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ, Financial) has maintained a strong focus on product innovation and expansion. The company launched several new products, including a Business Licenses compliance product, an accounting solution named LZ Books, an AI-powered document summarization tool called Doc Assist, and a revamped Legal Forms library. These initiatives reflect the company's commitment to providing comprehensive legal and compliance solutions to small business owners.

We had another strong quarter of financial performance, but equally important, we continue to demonstrate increased product velocity with the release of Business Licenses and the continued evolution of Legal Forms," said Dan Wernikoff, LegalZoom’s Chief Executive Officer.
Our third quarter results outperformed our expectations and reflect strong growth in business formations as well as strength in our subscriptions business. This, combined with our continued focus on profitability, drove third quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $33.7 million, double the prior-year period," added Noel Watson, LegalZoom’s Chief Financial Officer.

Stockholder Return Activity and Financial Outlook

During the third quarter, LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ, Financial) repurchased approximately 4.7 million shares of its common stock for a total of $45.1 million, exhausting its existing $150 million stock repurchase program. The board of directors has authorized a new stock repurchase program of up to $100.0 million with no expiration date.

For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2023, LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ, Financial) expects revenue to be in the range of $155 million to $157 million, with Adjusted EBITDA anticipated to be between $28 million and $30 million. The full-year guidance has been updated, with revenue now expected to be between $657 million and $659 million and Adjusted EBITDA projected to be in the range of $114 million to $116 million.

The company's continued growth, strategic product launches, and strong financial position underscore its commitment to supporting small business owners and entrepreneurs. LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ, Financial) remains focused on leveraging its platform to deliver value to its customers and shareholders alike.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from LegalZoom.com Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.