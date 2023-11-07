On November 7, 2023, Upwork Inc (UPWK, Financial), the world's work marketplace, released its third-quarter earnings report, showcasing a solid financial performance with significant improvements across key financial metrics. The company's strategic focus on integrating AI enhancements and fostering AI-empowered independent professionals has contributed to its success during the quarter.

Financial Highlights and Performance

Upwork Inc (UPWK, Financial) reported third-quarter 2023 revenue of $175.7 million, marking an 11% increase from the same period last year. The company's GAAP net income was $16.3 million, a remarkable turnaround from the GAAP net loss of $(24.8) million in Q3 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $31.2 million, demonstrating a significant margin improvement and a stark contrast to the adjusted EBITDA loss of $(2.9) million in the prior year's quarter.

The company's strong adjusted EBITDA results are attributed to robust revenue growth and the implementation of cost optimization programs, leading to unit cost improvements in various areas including transaction losses and sales and marketing. Upwork Inc (UPWK, Financial) also highlighted a healthy balance sheet with cash from operating activities totaling $37 million for the quarter.

Strategic AI Initiatives and Partnerships

Upwork Inc (UPWK, Financial) has made considerable progress in becoming a premier destination for AI-related talent and work. The AI Services hub has seen a 10x increase in average monthly visitors since its launch, and the company has announced new generative AI apps, offers, and educational content. The launch of Upwork Chat Pro, powered by GPT-4, is designed to assist professionals in efficiently managing projects on the platform.

New partnerships with industry leaders such as Adobe, Amazon, ClickUp, and Miro, alongside educational content from Coursera, Jasper, and Udemy, have been established to provide independent professionals with advanced AI tools and resources.

Client and Enterprise Growth

Upwork Inc (UPWK, Financial) added 23 new Enterprise clients in the third quarter, including notable organizations like Dropbox and Moderna. The number of Enterprise clients spending $5 million or more over the trailing twelve months rose by 43% quarter-over-quarter, indicating substantial growth in the company's highest value customer cohort.

Financial Outlook and Share Repurchase Program

With strong execution and a focus on profitable growth, Upwork Inc (UPWK, Financial) is raising its revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2023 to $680 million to $685 million in revenue, and $67 million to $71 million of adjusted EBITDA. Additionally, the Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program authorizing the purchase of up to $100 million of the company's outstanding common stock.

Conclusion

Upwork Inc (UPWK, Financial)'s Q3 2023 results reflect the company's successful execution of its growth strategy and its commitment to leveraging AI technology to enhance the platform's capabilities. The raised guidance for the full year 2023 underscores the company's confidence in its ability to maintain momentum and achieve sustained growth in the quarters ahead.

For more detailed information, investors are encouraged to review the full earnings report and financial statements available on investors.upwork.com.

