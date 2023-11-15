Montrose Environmental Group Inc (MEG) Reports Strong Q3 2023 Results with Revenue and EBITDA Growth

Montrose Environmental Group Inc (MEG) Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

2 hours ago
Summary
  • Revenue increased by 28.9% to $167.9 million in Q3 2023 compared to the same period last year.
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA rose by 36.2% to $23.3 million in Q3 2023.
  • Net loss reported at $(7.5) million in Q3 2023, with a significant increase in cash flow from operations.
  • Full year 2023 Revenue and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA guidance reiterated by the company.
On November 7, 2023, Montrose Environmental Group Inc (MEG, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, showcasing a robust performance with substantial revenue growth and margin expansion. The company's revenue surged by 28.9% to $167.9 million, compared to $130.3 million in the prior year quarter. This increase was primarily driven by the acquisition of Matrix, organic growth in the Assessment, Permitting and Response segment, and the Measurement and Analysis segment, alongside an increase in CTEH revenues.

Financial Highlights and Performance Analysis

Despite reporting a net loss of $(7.5) million, or $(0.39) per share, the company's Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA increased by 36.2% to $23.3 million. The net loss widened from the $(5.7) million, or $(0.33) per share, reported in the same quarter of the previous year, primarily due to an increase in the fair value adjustment on preferred stock and higher interest and tax expenses, partially offset by improved operating performance.

Adjusted Net Income for the quarter stood at $9.4 million, with Adjusted Net Income per Share at $0.18, marking an improvement from the $7.8 million and $0.12 per share in the prior year quarter. The increase was mainly attributable to higher revenues.

For the first nine months of 2023, Montrose Environmental Group Inc (MEG, Financial) reported a total revenue increase of 13.2% to $458.5 million compared to the same period in the previous year. The net loss for the nine months was $(29.4) million, or $(1.39) per share, compared to a net loss of $(21.0) million, or $(1.12) per share, in the prior year period. Adjusted Net Income for the nine months was $21.6 million, with Adjusted Net Income per Share at $0.31.

Operational Efficiency and Future Outlook

The company experienced a significant increase in cash flow from operations, which was $41.5 million for the first nine months of 2023, compared to $8.2 million in the prior year period. Montrose's leverage ratio under its credit facility was 1.9 times as of September 30, 2023.

Montrose CEO Vijay Manthripragada expressed optimism about the company's outlook, citing regulatory tailwinds and private sector commitments to environmental stewardship as drivers for future growth. The company reiterates its full-year 2023 Revenue and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA guidance, expecting Revenue to be in the range of $590 million to $640 million and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to be between $75 million and $81 million.

The company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the third quarter financial results, providing an opportunity for investors to gain further insights into the company's performance and strategies.

Conclusion

Montrose Environmental Group Inc (MEG, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in the third quarter of 2023, with significant revenue growth and improved EBITDA. The company remains confident in its ability to maintain this momentum and achieve its full-year guidance, supported by favorable regulatory developments and its strategic initiatives.

For detailed financial tables and a full reconciliation of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the official earnings release. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review Montrose Environmental Group Inc (MEG, Financial)'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a comprehensive understanding of the company's financial performance.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Montrose Environmental Group Inc for further details.

