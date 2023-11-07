Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS) Reports Q3 2023 Financials; R&D Expenses Rise Amid Clinical Developments

Key Financial and Clinical Progress as Company Prepares for Phase 3 Trial

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS) announced financial results for Q3 2023, with a net loss of $22.8 million compared to $6.7 million in Q3 2022.
  • Research and Development expenses increased to $22.5 million, driven by clinical development of lorundrostat.
  • The company reported a strong cash position of $265.9 million, expected to fund operations through mid-2025.
  • Mineralys Therapeutics is on track to initiate Phase 3 Launch-HTN trial and Phase 2 Explore-CKD trial in the second half of 2023.
Article's Main Image

On November 7, 2023, Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS, Financial), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, released its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023. The company is actively advancing its clinical development programs, particularly for lorundrostat, a novel treatment for patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension. Despite a net loss of $22.8 million for the quarter, up from $6.7 million in the same period last year, the company maintains a robust cash reserve, which is anticipated to support its planned clinical studies and corporate operations through mid-2025.

Financial Performance Overview

Mineralys Therapeutics reported a significant increase in Research and Development (R&D) expenses, which rose to $22.5 million in Q3 2023 from $6.1 million in Q3 2022. This increase reflects the company's investment in the clinical development of lorundrostat, including the initiation of the pivotal program in 2023, and higher costs associated with clinical supply, manufacturing, and regulatory activities.

General and Administrative (G&A) expenses also saw an uptick, reaching $3.8 million for the quarter, compared to $1.4 million in the prior year's quarter. This rise is attributed to the costs of operating as a public company, increased headcount, and new insurance policies.

Offsetting some of the increased expenses, Mineralys Therapeutics reported total other income of $3.5 million, mainly due to higher interest earned on investments. The company's cash, cash equivalents, and investments stood at a healthy $265.9 million as of September 30, 2023.

Clinical Development and Corporate Updates

CEO Jon Congleton highlighted the company's progress, including the publication of the Target-HTN study in the Journal of the American Medical Association and the expansion of the Board of Directors. The company is preparing to initiate the Phase 3 Launch-HTN trial and the Phase 2 Explore-CKD trial by the end of 2023, with topline data expected in the second half of 2024 and between Q4 2024 to Q1 2025, respectively.

The ongoing Advance-HTN trial is evaluating lorundrostat's safety and efficacy, and an open-label extension trial has been initiated to gather long-term data. Additionally, the company presented a late-breaking poster at ASN's Kidney Week 2023, emphasizing lorundrostat's potential as a precision targeted treatment for hypertension.

Looking Ahead

Mineralys Therapeutics is poised to make significant strides in the coming periods with the anticipated initiation of pivotal clinical trials. The company's strategic focus on lorundrostat as a treatment for hypertension and CKD, coupled with a strong cash position, positions it to potentially address substantial unmet medical needs in these areas.

For more detailed information on Mineralys Therapeutics Inc's financials and clinical updates, interested parties can join the conference call hosted by the company's management team or access the webcast through the provided link.

Mineralys Therapeutics continues to focus on developing treatments for diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone, with hypertension and CKD being areas of significant concern and economic burden in the U.S. and globally. The company's commitment to addressing these challenges is reflected in its ongoing clinical trials and research initiatives.

For further insights and analysis on Mineralys Therapeutics Inc's financials and prospects, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Mineralys Therapeutics Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.