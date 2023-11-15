Emerson Electric Co (EMR): A Fairly Valued Industrial Powerhouse

Emerson Electric Co (EMR, Financial) recently faced a daily loss of -7.41% and a 3-month loss of -12.03%. Despite these setbacks, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at a strong 22.88. This article explores whether the stock is fairly valued, based on its current market performance and future prospects. We invite you to delve deeper into our analysis for a comprehensive understanding of Emerson Electric Co's valuation.

A Brief Overview of Emerson Electric Co

Emerson Electric Co is a renowned provider of automation equipment and services. The company operates under two segments: intelligent devices and software control. It also holds a majority interest in AspenTech, an industrial software business. Emerson Electric Co's automation business is primarily known for its process manufacturing solutions, which includes measurement and analytical instrumentation, control valves and actuators, among other products and services. Nearly half of the firm's sales originate from the Americas.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the ideal fair trading value of the stock. If the stock price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it may indicate that the stock is either overvalued or undervalued, thereby affecting its future returns.

Based on GuruFocus' valuation method, Emerson Electric Co's stock appears to be fairly valued at its current price of $84.94 per share. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Assessing Financial Strength

Emerson Electric Co's financial strength is a critical aspect to consider to avoid the risk of permanent capital loss. Key indicators of financial strength include the company's cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Emerson Electric Co's cash-to-debt ratio is 1.13, which ranks below 51.63% of 2855 companies in the Industrial Products industry. The overall financial strength of Emerson Electric Co is 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

Profitability and Growth

Emerson Electric Co's profitability and growth are also crucial factors in its valuation. The company has been consistently profitable over the past 10 years, with a revenue of $20.80 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $22.88 over the past twelve months. Its operating margin of 19.11% ranks better than 89.97% of 2900 companies in the Industrial Products industry, indicating strong profitability. However, its 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 3.6% ranks below 61.02% of 2735 companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing the company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide additional insights into its profitability. Emerson Electric Co's ROIC of 10.08 is slightly below its WACC of 10.26, indicating the company is creating value for shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Emerson Electric Co's stock appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, its profitability is strong, and its growth ranks better than 56.39% of companies in the Industrial Products industry. For more information about Emerson Electric Co's stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

