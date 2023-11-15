Value-focused investors are always on the hunt for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is PPL Corp (PPL, Financial). The stock, which is currently priced at 25.93, recorded a gain of 3.1% in a day and a 3-month increase of 0.34%. The stock's fair valuation is $41.41, as indicated by its GF Value.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on three factors: historical multiples, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance.

However, investors need to consider a more in-depth analysis before making an investment decision. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with PPL Corp (PPL, Financial) should not be ignored. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Altman Z-score of 0.91, and the company's revenues per share and Earnings Per Share (EPS) have been on a downward trend over the past five years, which raises a crucial question: Is PPL a hidden gem or a value trap?

Understanding Altman Z-Score

Before delving into the details, let's understand what the Altman Z-score entails. Invented by New York University Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, the Z-Score is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. The Altman Z-Score combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

A Closer Look at PPL Corp (PPL, Financial)

PPL is a holding company of regulated utilities in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and Rhode Island. The Pennsylvania regulated delivery and transmission segment distributes electricity to customers in central and eastern Pennsylvania. LG&E and KU are involved in regulated electricity generation, transmission, and distribution in Kentucky. The Kentucky utilities also serve gas customers. Narragansett operates electric and gas utilities in Rhode Island.

PPL's Low Altman Z-Score: A Breakdown of Key Drivers

A dissection of PPL's Altman Z-score reveals PPL's financial health may be weak, suggesting possible financial distress. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Warning Signs: Declining Revenues and Earnings

A declining trend in revenues per share is a telltale indicator of a company's potential trouble. In the case of PPL, both the revenue per share (evident from the last five years' TTM data: 2019: 10.62; 2020: 5.05; 2021: 7.36; 2022: 9.59; 2023: 11.62; ) and the 5-year revenue growth rate (-3.5%) have shown signs of decline.

The Red Flag: Sluggish Earnings Growth

The company's earnings picture does not look much brighter. The 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate (-1.2%) is sluggish, and the future 3 to 5-year EPS growth estimate (11%) does not show a promising uptick.

Conclusion

Despite its low price-to-fair-value ratio, PPL's falling revenues and earnings cast a long shadow over its investment attractiveness. A low price relative to intrinsic value can indeed suggest an investment opportunity, but only if the company's fundamentals are sound or improving. In PPL's case, the declining revenues, EBITDA, and earnings growth suggest that the company's issues may be more than just cyclical fluctuations. Without a clear turnaround strategy, there's a risk that the company's performance could continue to deteriorate, leading to further price declines. In such a scenario, the low price-to-GF-Value ratio may be more indicative of a value trap than a value opportunity.

GuruFocus Premium members can find stocks with high Altman Z-Score using the following Screener: Walter Schloss Screen . Investors can find stocks with good revenue and earnings growth using GuruFocus' Peter Lynch Growth with Low Valuation Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.