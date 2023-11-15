Surmodics Inc (SRDX) Reports Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Growth and Introduces FY 2024 Guidance

Revenue and Earnings Per Share Show Significant Year-Over-Year Improvement

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Surmodics Inc (SRDX) reports an 8% increase in Q4 FY 2023 total revenue, reaching $28.0 million.
  • Fiscal Year 2023 total revenue surged by 33% to $132.6 million, with non-GAAP diluted EPS at $0.16.
  • Surmodics Inc (SRDX) introduces fiscal year 2024 guidance with expected total revenue between $116 million and $121 million.
Article's Main Image

Surmodics Inc (SRDX, Financial), a leading medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies provider, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, on November 8, 2023. The company reported a robust increase in total revenue and earnings per share (EPS), reflecting significant year-over-year growth and introduced its financial outlook for the fiscal year 2024.

Fiscal Year 2023 Performance Highlights

For the fiscal year 2023, Surmodics Inc (SRDX, Financial) achieved a total revenue of $132.6 million, marking a 33% increase compared to the previous year. When excluding SurVeil™ DCB license fee revenue, the total revenue still showed a healthy 9% growth, reaching $103.0 million. The company's GAAP diluted EPS improved from a loss of $(1.96) in the prior year to $(0.11), while non-GAAP diluted EPS turned positive at $0.16, compared to a loss of $(0.95) in the prior year.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

The fourth quarter saw total revenue rise to $28.0 million, an 8% increase year-over-year. Excluding SurVeil DCB license fee revenue, the increase was even more pronounced at 12%. The Medical Device segment contributed significantly to this growth with an 8% increase in revenue. The company also reported a GAAP net income of $6.7 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, a substantial improvement from a GAAP net loss of $(14.7) million, or $(1.06) per diluted share, in the same quarter of the previous year. Non-GAAP net income was $7.5 million, or $0.53 per diluted share.

Strategic Developments and Future Outlook

Surmodics Inc (SRDX, Financial) highlighted several strategic developments, including the launch of its Preside™ medical device coating technology and the presentation of clinical trial data for its Sundance™ Sirolimus DCB and SurVeil DCB. President and CEO Gary Maharaj expressed satisfaction with the company's revenue performance and strategic progress, stating,

We believe we are strategically positioned for future success as a result, with a portfolio and pipeline of key product growth catalysts, durable and profitable ‘core’ businesses, more than $45 million of cash and investments to support our operations, and access to approximately $61 million in available debt capital to provide additional financial flexibility."

For fiscal year 2024, Surmodics Inc (SRDX, Financial) anticipates total revenue to range from $116 million to $121 million, with a projected GAAP diluted loss per share between $(1.55) and $(1.20) and a non-GAAP diluted loss per share ranging from $(1.32) to $(0.97).

Financial Position and Capital Allocation

As of September 30, 2023, the company reported $45.4 million in cash and investments, with $5.0 million in outstanding borrowings on its revolving credit facility and $25.0 million on its term loan facility. Surmodics Inc (SRDX, Financial) generated $1.3 million of cash from operating activities and invested $0.7 million in capital expenditures during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Surmodics Inc (SRDX, Financial) will host a live webcast to discuss these financial results and provide a question-and-answer session. Investors and interested parties can access the webcast on the company's website.

For detailed financial tables and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures, readers are encouraged to view the full earnings release on Surmodics Inc (SRDX, Financial)'s website.

Surmodics Inc (SRDX, Financial) remains committed to its mission of improving the detection and treatment of disease, leveraging its expertise in surface modification and drug-delivery coating technologies, and device design and manufacturing capabilities.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Surmodics Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.