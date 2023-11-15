Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR, Financial), a leading provider of integrated payment processing solutions, has released its earnings report for the third quarter of 2023, showcasing significant growth across key financial metrics. Despite the backdrop of economic uncertainty and market volatility, the company has demonstrated resilience and strategic prowess, achieving a 36% increase in end-to-end payment volume year-over-year, which reached $27.9 billion.

Financial Performance and Key Metrics

The company's gross revenue for the quarter was $675.4 million, marking a 23% rise from Q3 2022. Gross profit also saw a notable jump, with a 34% increase to $171.0 million. Importantly, gross revenue less network fees—a key performance metric—grew by 24% to $243.0 million. Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR, Financial) reported a net income of $46.5 million for the quarter, translating to $0.56 per class A and C share on a basic and diluted basis, respectively. Adjusted net income for Q3 2023 was $69.5 million, or $0.82 per class A and C share on a diluted basis.

Adjusted EBITDA, a primary measure used by management to evaluate business performance, stood at $124.5 million for the quarter, up 46% year-over-year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin also improved, reaching 51% for Q3 2023.

Strategic Acquisitions and Global Expansion

Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR, Financial) has been active on the acquisition front, with the recent purchase of Appetize, a move that has significantly bolstered the company's presence in the sports and entertainment vertical. The acquisition added over 600 venues to Shift4's customer base and is expected to contribute $15 million of Adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2024.

The closing of the Finaro acquisition marks a significant milestone in the company's European expansion, with the integration of Finaro's capabilities expected to enhance Shift4's financial performance and global reach. The company's new cloud-based restaurant POS offering, SkyTab, continues to gain market share, with over 23,000 systems installed since its launch.

Outlook and Forward-Looking Statements

Looking ahead, Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR, Financial) is optimistic about its growth trajectory, with revised EBITDA and FCF guidance indicating a strong finish for the year. The company has provided a bridge to its 2024 volume target, underscoring confidence in its strategic initiatives and capital allocation strategy.

It is important to note that forward-looking statements in the earnings report are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially.

Conclusion

Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR, Financial) has navigated a challenging economic landscape to deliver impressive third-quarter results. The company's strategic acquisitions, focus on key performance metrics, and global expansion efforts position it well for sustained growth and profitability.

