Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results with Strong LUMRYZ™ Launch

Significant Milestones Achieved in Narcolepsy Treatment and Financial Position Strengthened

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL) reports $7.0 million in net revenue from the U.S. launch of LUMRYZ™.
  • Over 1,000 patients enrolled in RYZUPTM program, with more than 400 initiating therapy as of September 30, 2023.
  • LUMRYZ™ to gain preferred status on CVS commercial formularies starting January 1, 2024.
  • Net loss for Q3 2023 was $36.3 million, with a significant increase in SG&A expenses due to launch activities.
Article's Main Image

On November 8, 2023, Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL, Financial) provided a corporate update and announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a robust launch of its narcolepsy treatment, LUMRYZ™, which generated $7.0 million in net revenue since its U.S. commercial launch on June 5, 2023. Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL) has seen a strong demand for LUMRYZ™, with over 1,000 patients enrolled in the RYZUPTM program and more than 400 patients initiating therapy by the end of the quarter.

Financial Highlights and Performance

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL, Financial) recognized $7.0 million in net product revenue for the quarter, exclusively from LUMRYZ™ sales. Research and Development (R&D) expenses were slightly down to $2.8 million compared to $2.9 million for the same period in 2022. However, Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a significant increase to $39.2 million, up from $14.1 million in the same quarter of the previous year, driven by higher compensation costs due to increased headcount, selling, marketing, and launch-related activities, as well as higher legal fees.

The net loss for the quarter was $36.3 million, or ($0.41) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $20.1 million, or ($0.33) per diluted share, for the same period in 2022. The company's cash position remains strong, with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $153.2 million as of September 30, 2023. This includes the first $30.0 million tranche from a $75.0 million royalty financing arrangement drawn on August 1, 2023. Subsequent to the quarter's end, Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL, Financial) paid off the remaining $21.2 million of convertible notes.

Operational and Clinical Progress

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL, Financial) has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for LUMRYZ™ in the pediatric narcolepsy population on November 7th, which, if approved, will expand the treatment's reach. The company's CEO, Greg Divis, expressed satisfaction with the launch's progress and the positive reception from the narcolepsy community.

We are very pleased with the significant progress we made during the first full quarter of the launch of LUMRYZ, underscored by the early patient demand and the overwhelmingly positive feedback received from across the narcolepsy community,"
said Greg Divis.

Furthermore, the company announced that LUMRYZ™ will be added to a preferred position for CVS commercial formularies effective January 1, 2024, which is expected to enhance the treatment's market availability and demand.

Conclusion

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL, Financial) has made significant strides in the third quarter of 2023, marked by the successful launch of LUMRYZ™ and the expansion of its patient reach. The financial results reflect the company's investment in the product's launch and market penetration. With a solid cash position and strategic moves to secure preferred formulary status, Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL) is poised to continue its growth trajectory in the narcolepsy treatment market.

For detailed financial tables and further information, readers are encouraged to view the full earnings release on Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL, Financial)'s website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.