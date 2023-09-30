European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ) Reports Modest Revenue Growth Amid Economic Headwinds

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Summary

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ) reports a 1.2% increase in total revenue to $55.7 million for Q3 FY2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin improves, reaching 34.6% despite inflationary pressures.
  • Net new center growth of 12.6% with 1,026 total centers, signaling expansion.
  • Company revises fiscal 2023 outlook due to lower-than-expected transactions.
Article's Main Image

On November 8, 2023, European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ, Financial), a leading franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services, announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023. The company reported a modest increase in total revenue, rising 1.2% to $55.7 million compared to the same period last year. Despite the challenging economic environment, European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ) managed to expand its footprint, with net new centers growing by 12.6% to 1,026 total centers across 45 states.

Financial Performance Highlights

European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ, Financial) experienced a 2.4% increase in system-wide sales, reaching $240.7 million. Same-store sales also saw an uptick of 3.4%. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $19.3 million, a 3.4% increase from the previous year, reflecting an improved margin of 34.6% of total revenue. However, GAAP net income decreased by 20.7% to $4.2 million, and Adjusted net income fell by 9.9% to $6.1 million, primarily due to increased tax expenses.

Operational Challenges and Adjusted Outlook

David Willis, CEO of European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ, Financial), acknowledged the impact of inflation on consumer behavior, noting a decline in visits from less frequent guests. Despite this, the core customer base remained stable, contributing to recurring revenue streams. The company has revised its fiscal 2023 outlook, anticipating lower transactions in the third and fourth quarters. The updated guidance includes net center openings between 98 to 100, system-wide sales ranging from $945 million to $955 million, and total revenue expected to be between $217 million to $219 million. Adjusted net income is projected to be between $20.5 million to $21.5 million, with Adjusted EBITDA forecasted at $74.5 million to $76.0 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2023, European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ, Financial) reported $64.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, with $395.0 million in borrowings outstanding under its senior secured notes. The company's net cash provided by operating activities totaled $17.6 million during the quarter.

Correction to Prior Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

The company also disclosed a correction to its previously reported non-GAAP Adjusted net income for the 13 and 26 weeks ended July 1, 2023. The correction increased the non-GAAP net income for the 13 weeks from $5.8 million to $7.1 million and for the 26 weeks from $9.2 million to $10.5 million, due to an error in the calculation of the reported non-GAAP adjustment for income taxes.

European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ, Financial) remains confident in its business model, emphasizing its category-leading position and unit growth. The company's commitment to providing high-quality waxing services and proprietary products continues to drive its expansion and market presence.

For more detailed information on European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ, Financial)'s financial results, including the full earnings release and financial statements, please visit European Wax Center's Investor Relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from European Wax Center Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.