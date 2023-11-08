On November 8, 2023, Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023. The company, a leader in the mobile gaming entertainment and technology industry, reported a slight decline in revenue and net income, while also completing strategic acquisitions to bolster its portfolio and technology capabilities.

Financial Performance Overview

Playtika's revenue for Q3 2023 came in at $630.1 million, marking a 2.7% decrease from the same quarter in the previous year. The company's Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) platforms revenue experienced a 6.8% increase year over year, reaching $161.0 million. However, net income saw a significant decline of 44.4% year over year to $37.9 million. Credit Adjusted EBITDA stood at $205.6 million, a modest 1.0% increase from the prior year's quarter.

Operational Highlights and Challenges

Playtika's CEO, Robert Antokol, emphasized the company's commitment to operational stability and delivering immersive gaming experiences despite challenging market conditions. "Our team in Israel and around the globe is dedicated to upholding our mission, serving our players and delivering value to our investors, even in the face of adversity," Antokol stated.

President and CFO Craig Abrahams highlighted the company's ability to generate robust free cash flow and strong Credit Adjusted EBITDA margins, which enable strategic investments. Abrahams noted, "We will continue to focus on leveraging our proprietary technology and live operations to optimize games and enhance the player experience."

Key Financial Metrics

Playtika's Average Daily Paying Users (DPUs) decreased both sequentially and year over year, while Average Payer Conversion remained stable compared to the prior quarter and showed an improvement from the previous year. The company's casual games revenue was flat year over year, and social casino-themed games revenue saw a decline. Notably, Solitaire Grand Harvest revenue increased by 13.7% year over year.

Strategic Acquisitions and Outlook

The company completed the acquisitions of Youda Games and InnPlay Labs, aiming to expand its reach and enhance its technological edge. Looking forward, Playtika has revised its full-year revenue forecast to a range of $2.550 to $2.565 billion, with Credit Adjusted EBITDA expectations adjusted to between $825 to $832 million. Capital expenditures are anticipated to be approximately $95 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2023, Playtika reported cash and cash equivalents of $878.2 million. The company's balance sheet reflects the strategic investments made, with an increase in goodwill attributed to recent acquisitions. Playtika's cash flows from operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, amounted to $336.3 million.

Playtika's management hosted a conference call to discuss the results and provide further insights into the company's performance and strategy. The webcast is accessible through the investor relations section of Playtika's website, where a replay of the call will also be available.

For detailed financial tables and a full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, readers are encouraged to review the complete earnings release and filings.

Investors and stakeholders will be watching closely to see how Playtika's strategic initiatives and focus on proprietary technology will drive future growth and navigate the evolving gaming landscape.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Playtika Holding Corp for further details.