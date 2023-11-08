Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) Reports Mixed Q3 2023 Financial Results Amidst Acquisitions and Market Challenges

Revenue Sees Slight Decline as Company Focuses on Strategic Growth

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) reported a 2.7% year-over-year decrease in revenue, totaling $630.1 million for Q3 2023.
  • Net income fell to $37.9 million, a 44.4% drop compared to the same period last year.
  • The company completed acquisitions of Youda Games and InnPlay Labs, aiming to strengthen its market position.
  • Playtika revised its full-year revenue forecast to $2.550 to $2.565 billion with Credit Adjusted EBITDA expected between $825 to $832 million.
Article's Main Image

On November 8, 2023, Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023. The company, a leader in the mobile gaming entertainment and technology industry, reported a slight decline in revenue and net income, while also completing strategic acquisitions to bolster its portfolio and technology capabilities.

Financial Performance Overview

Playtika's revenue for Q3 2023 came in at $630.1 million, marking a 2.7% decrease from the same quarter in the previous year. The company's Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) platforms revenue experienced a 6.8% increase year over year, reaching $161.0 million. However, net income saw a significant decline of 44.4% year over year to $37.9 million. Credit Adjusted EBITDA stood at $205.6 million, a modest 1.0% increase from the prior year's quarter.

Operational Highlights and Challenges

Playtika's CEO, Robert Antokol, emphasized the company's commitment to operational stability and delivering immersive gaming experiences despite challenging market conditions. "Our team in Israel and around the globe is dedicated to upholding our mission, serving our players and delivering value to our investors, even in the face of adversity," Antokol stated.

President and CFO Craig Abrahams highlighted the company's ability to generate robust free cash flow and strong Credit Adjusted EBITDA margins, which enable strategic investments. Abrahams noted, "We will continue to focus on leveraging our proprietary technology and live operations to optimize games and enhance the player experience."

Key Financial Metrics

Playtika's Average Daily Paying Users (DPUs) decreased both sequentially and year over year, while Average Payer Conversion remained stable compared to the prior quarter and showed an improvement from the previous year. The company's casual games revenue was flat year over year, and social casino-themed games revenue saw a decline. Notably, Solitaire Grand Harvest revenue increased by 13.7% year over year.

Strategic Acquisitions and Outlook

The company completed the acquisitions of Youda Games and InnPlay Labs, aiming to expand its reach and enhance its technological edge. Looking forward, Playtika has revised its full-year revenue forecast to a range of $2.550 to $2.565 billion, with Credit Adjusted EBITDA expectations adjusted to between $825 to $832 million. Capital expenditures are anticipated to be approximately $95 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2023, Playtika reported cash and cash equivalents of $878.2 million. The company's balance sheet reflects the strategic investments made, with an increase in goodwill attributed to recent acquisitions. Playtika's cash flows from operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, amounted to $336.3 million.

Playtika's management hosted a conference call to discuss the results and provide further insights into the company's performance and strategy. The webcast is accessible through the investor relations section of Playtika's website, where a replay of the call will also be available.

For detailed financial tables and a full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, readers are encouraged to review the complete earnings release and filings.

Investors and stakeholders will be watching closely to see how Playtika's strategic initiatives and focus on proprietary technology will drive future growth and navigate the evolving gaming landscape.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Playtika Holding Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.