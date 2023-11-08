On November 8, 2023, Hagerty Inc (HGTY, Financial), the leading provider of specialty insurance for collectible cars, released its Q3 2023 earnings, showcasing a robust financial performance with significant revenue growth and improved profitability. The company's commitment to serving the automotive enthusiast community is reflected in its strategic expansion beyond insurance into media, events, and membership services.

Financial Highlights and Achievements

Hagerty Inc (HGTY, Financial) has reported a remarkable year-to-date revenue growth of 28%, a testament to its strong business model and market leadership in the collectible car insurance sector. The company insures 2.4 million vehicles and enjoys a high customer retention rate, with more than 88 percent of its revenue secured at the start of the year. This predictable revenue stream, coupled with a Net Promoter Score of 83—nearly double that of competitors—underscores Hagerty's customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Membership Growth and Value Proposition

The Hagerty Drivers Club (HDC) is a cornerstone of Hagerty's "protect, buy and sell, and enjoy" business vision. Since its launch in 2018, HDC has grown to serve more than 800,000 members, offering a suite of benefits including towing, roadside assistance, discounts, exclusive events, and access to valuation tools. Approximately 80 percent of new insurance customers choose to join HDC, highlighting the perceived value of the membership.

Strategic Focus and Future Plans

CEO McKeel Hagerty has articulated a clear vision for the future, focusing on enhancing the value proposition of HDC to make it more useful, profitable, and engaging for members. Plans include improving the digital user experience, optimizing bundling at the point of sale, and forging new partnerships. Hagerty's goal is to build a global membership community that not only serves car enthusiasts but also drives a unique and differentiated business model.

In conclusion, Hagerty Inc (HGTY, Financial) has demonstrated a strong performance in Q3 2023, with significant revenue growth and a focus on expanding its membership base. The company's commitment to the automotive enthusiast community and its strategic initiatives to enhance member value proposition position it well for continued success in the collectible car insurance market.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Hagerty Inc for further details.